ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 5

CLW
2d ago

The big news is that they created the high cost because of Biden saying that he was going to SHUTDOWN FOSSIL FUELS. Look at California?

Reply(2)
3
Related
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
ANNA, IL
Big Country News

Washington gas prices continue to spike as state readies for carbon auctions

OLYMPIA– Following over thirteen straight weeks of price declines, Washington fuel prices increased again for the third week in a row. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $4.06 statewide, up from $3.99 the week prior, according to AAA data. This 7-cent increase per gallon continues the sharp reversal in Washington state’s over three-month-long trend of fuel prices.
WASHINGTON STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Winter storm approaches, but still forecast to stay in Missouri

Meteorologists are watching a growing snow event in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri that is still expected to stay to the west of the Mississippi River until it moves across north of Cape Girardeau by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of heavy wet snow are being forecast for the Branson...
MISSOURI STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Winter storm approaches, but still forecast to stay in Missouri

Meteorologists are watching a growing snow event in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri that is still expected to stay to the west of the Mississippi River until it moves across north of Cape Girardeau by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of heavy wet snow are being forecast for the Branson...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WAND TV

Navigator temporarily withdraws CO2 Pipeline Proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC filed a motion with the ICC to voluntarily withdraw its Application for a Certificate of Authority to construct a CO2 pipeline through 13 Illinois counties on Friday. According to the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, during its initial application, Navigator failed to secure...
ILLINOIS STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Gas Prices Dip Below National Average

IDAHO - In an unusual turn of events, average gas prices in Idaho currently sit below the national average of $3.42 per gallon. As of Monday, January 23, 2023, the average price for a gallon of fuel in the Gem State is $3.39, according to AAA. This marks the first time Idaho pump prices have fallen below the national average since February 2022. Last year, the effect lasted about a month.
IDAHO STATE
The Center Square

Life expectancy in Illinois drops to 76.8 years

(The Center Square) – When it comes to life expectancy, Illinois residents are in the middle of the pack. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found the average lifespan in Illinois is 76.8 years. Illinois residents rank with people in Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and Montana in the mid-range of states for life expectancy. Americans who live the longest live in Hawaii and Utah, where life expectancy is...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Illinois receives funding to attract new doctors

CHICAGO - To get ahead of a looming doctor shortage in the state, Illinois is announcing a new program to help future physicians. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has awarded additional funding for 14 residency slots at hospitals in Chicago and downstate Peoria. The money will enable five state hospitals to expand their medical training opportunities for new doctors.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

The area is in the path of a winter storm

A winter storm is moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Randolph-Washington-Marion-Clinton and Fayette Counties in Illinois and Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Wednesday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected. The warning also covers...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy