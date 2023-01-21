Read full article on original website
CLW
2d ago
The big news is that they created the high cost because of Biden saying that he was going to SHUTDOWN FOSSIL FUELS. Look at California?
Reply(2)
3
Related
Illinois is NOT the Worst State to Retire in…But its Close.
A website ranked all the states from best to worst for retirement in 2023 and Illinois is not dead last...but it's close. Here are the rankings, and why does Illinois rank so low?. WalletHub.com has unveiled their 2023 Best States to Retire and shocker (not really) Illinois is near the...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Washington gas prices continue to spike as state readies for carbon auctions
OLYMPIA– Following over thirteen straight weeks of price declines, Washington fuel prices increased again for the third week in a row. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $4.06 statewide, up from $3.99 the week prior, according to AAA data. This 7-cent increase per gallon continues the sharp reversal in Washington state’s over three-month-long trend of fuel prices.
westkentuckystar.com
Winter storm approaches, but still forecast to stay in Missouri
Meteorologists are watching a growing snow event in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri that is still expected to stay to the west of the Mississippi River until it moves across north of Cape Girardeau by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of heavy wet snow are being forecast for the Branson...
"We've Never Been to Illinois," says Oklahoma Man Who Was Wrongly Charged Toll Fees
One Oklahoma man received an Illinois invoice for toll charges. He says in December he was shocked to find that he'd gotten a toll violation from Illinois, who charged him for three unpaid tolls. The only problem is: neither he nor his car have even been to Illinois:
westkentuckystar.com
Winter storm approaches, but still forecast to stay in Missouri
Meteorologists are watching a growing snow event in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri that is still expected to stay to the west of the Mississippi River until it moves across north of Cape Girardeau by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of heavy wet snow are being forecast for the Branson...
Illinois reveals list of nearly 400 vanity plates rejected in 2022
CHICAGO - There will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers. Those are just a few of the nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized license plates that were rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in 2022, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said in a statement Monday.
Idaho Ranked 5th Best State in the Nation for Starting a Business, Washington Ranked 15th
Starting a business is no easy task, but it’s easier in Idaho and Washington state than in most other states in the U.S. That’s according to a new study from financial website WalletHub, which ranked Idaho 5th and the Evergreen State No. 15 in its “2023’s Best & Worst States to Start a Business.”
Illinois appeals judge’s restraining order on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday asked a state appellate court to dismiss a temporary restraining order on Illinois’ new ban on semiautomatic weapons. The two-week-old law was adopted in response to a mass shooting at the July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
WAND TV
Navigator temporarily withdraws CO2 Pipeline Proposal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC filed a motion with the ICC to voluntarily withdraw its Application for a Certificate of Authority to construct a CO2 pipeline through 13 Illinois counties on Friday. According to the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, during its initial application, Navigator failed to secure...
Idaho Gas Prices Dip Below National Average
IDAHO - In an unusual turn of events, average gas prices in Idaho currently sit below the national average of $3.42 per gallon. As of Monday, January 23, 2023, the average price for a gallon of fuel in the Gem State is $3.39, according to AAA. This marks the first time Idaho pump prices have fallen below the national average since February 2022. Last year, the effect lasted about a month.
Idaho Attorney General Wants FDA to Reverse Decision on Abortion Pills
Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, along with chief legal officers from 21 other states, penned a letter to the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the decision to make abortion pills more accessible. “The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to abandon common sense restrictions on remotely...
Idaho Governor Wins Lawsuit Filed by Activists Over Homeless Encampment
BOISE - Governor Brad Little was victorious in winning a lawsuit stemming from an encampment on the Capitol Annex. His office says a decision earlier this month protects the state’s ability to prevent illegal encampments that harm public property and pose significant health and safety risks. A judge’s decision...
Life expectancy in Illinois drops to 76.8 years
(The Center Square) – When it comes to life expectancy, Illinois residents are in the middle of the pack. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found the average lifespan in Illinois is 76.8 years. Illinois residents rank with people in Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and Montana in the mid-range of states for life expectancy. Americans who live the longest live in Hawaii and Utah, where life expectancy is...
NO: New secretary of state adds to list of banned Illinois vanity license plate combinations
New Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has added 17 requests to the list of banned vanity license plate combinations. They join more than 7,000 other combinations of letters and numbers not allowed.
Illinois receives funding to attract new doctors
CHICAGO - To get ahead of a looming doctor shortage in the state, Illinois is announcing a new program to help future physicians. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has awarded additional funding for 14 residency slots at hospitals in Chicago and downstate Peoria. The money will enable five state hospitals to expand their medical training opportunities for new doctors.
wsiu.org
The area is in the path of a winter storm
A winter storm is moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Randolph-Washington-Marion-Clinton and Fayette Counties in Illinois and Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Wednesday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected. The warning also covers...
Illinois state lawmakers among the highest paid in the country
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers received a $12,000 increase in pay for 2023, making them the 4th highest-paid legislators in the country. According to the Illinois Policy Institute, the starting pay for a part-time state lawmaker is now $85,000 a year, an 18% increase. The average U.S. lawmaker makes $34,348. The increase was part […]
Division Over Abortion on Idaho Capitol Steps During Annual March For Life
BOISE — Hundreds of marchers clad in brightly colored beanies and cowboy hats, puffer coats and hoodies held up signs declaring “love life, choose life” or “defend life” on Saturday during the annual March For Life, sponsored by Right To Life of Idaho. This year’s march did not go unopposed. Some carried weapons to the march.
Proposed windmill project to double the wind energy produced in Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Wind energy in southern Idaho is nothing new. Wind turbines can be seen all along the Interstate 84 corridor from Boise to Pocatello. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power for public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Shoshone counties, would dwarf south-central Idaho’s existing turbines in both number and height.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 5