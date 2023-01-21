Read full article on original website
He’s a Cass Tech legend: Meet Willie 'Roy' Ogletree, basketball scorekeeper of 48 years
When Willie “Roy” Ogletree is asked whether he can pass along a phone number for Steve Hall, the closeness of the two men is apparent by the time the eyes of the recipient reach the third line of the iPhone contact card: Instead of a job title or company name, the description is simply “My Boy!”
CBS News Detroit to debut 2 local weeknight newscasts, with plans for more
A year and one month after announcing plans to become a major player in local TV news, Detroit’s CBS station is ready to roll out two newscasts. Starting Monday, CBS News Detroit — as the WWJ-TV (Channel 62) team is branded — will be airing half-hour newscasts at 6 and 11 p.m. on weeknights and simulcasting them online. ...
1051thebounce.com
People Are Leaving Michigan for This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?
Daniel Gilbert is the founder and chairman of Quicken Loans, the largest mortgage lender in the United States. He is also the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers professional basketball team.
Michigan Teen Wins $613,000 on a Lottery Ticket She Got as a Christmas Present
Imagine winning over $600,000 on a lottery ticket you got for Christmas. It happened to a 19-year-old Michigan woman who says the gift was from a friend. The Detroit woman says she was out with a friend when he decided to give her an early Christmas present. The gift was a Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket and it turned out to be a winner.
earnthenecklace.com
Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
Detroit-based We Eatin’ makes potato chips based on local rappers
From ‘Better Made’ to ‘how to get paid’
wcsx.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
Whitmer, Gilchrist, Kildee celebrate GM’s $795 million Michigan investment
FLINT, MI — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee takes an immense pride in his hometown. And Friday was another moment he won’t soon forget. Kildee, D-Flint Twp., stood witness as General Motors said it’s bringing V-8 engine manufacturing back to Flint, investing $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million in its Bay City engine components plant.
Why Is Aretha Franklin’s Detroit Home Listed On Zillow With No Interior Photos?
Detroit is no stranger to great musical talent as many of the music industry's best have come from Motown Records or just the city of Detroit in general. Famous American singer Aretha Franklin is a Detroit, Michigan native, and her childhood home is up for sale. It's not uncommon for...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Detroit News
This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan
Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on Screen
Detroit, the largest city in the state of Michigan, has a rich history and diverse culture that has made it a popular setting for many TV shows. From family comedies to coming-of-age dramas, Detroit has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.
fox2detroit.com
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
‘BMF’: Here’s What We Know About the Organization Today
BMF was a massive organization for more than two decades. Here's what we know about it today.
michiganchronicle.com
New Skilled-Trade Academy Offers Detroiters Jobs and Energy Efficient Home Repairs
DTE Energy and Walker-Miller Energy Services launch Energy Efficiency Academy partnership, quadrupling program participants in 2023. DTE Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, has partnered with Walker-Miller Energy Services, one of the country’s largest African American and woman-owned energy efficiency companies, to launch the Energy Efficiency Academy. The Academy directly responds to the growing demand for energy-efficient home repairs in Detroit, while also building a local workforce that will benefit the community for years to come.
thesalinepost.com
1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor
New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
Detroit News
Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body
Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
