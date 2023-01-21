ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

1051thebounce.com

People Are Leaving Michigan for This State

I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
MICHIGAN STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan

Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
DETROIT, MI
Ted Rivers

Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on Screen

Detroit, the largest city in the state of Michigan, has a rich history and diverse culture that has made it a popular setting for many TV shows. From family comedies to coming-of-age dramas, Detroit has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

New Skilled-Trade Academy Offers Detroiters Jobs and Energy Efficient Home Repairs

DTE Energy and Walker-Miller Energy Services launch Energy Efficiency Academy partnership, quadrupling program participants in 2023. DTE Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, has partnered with Walker-Miller Energy Services, one of the country’s largest African American and woman-owned energy efficiency companies, to launch the Energy Efficiency Academy. The Academy directly responds to the growing demand for energy-efficient home repairs in Detroit, while also building a local workforce that will benefit the community for years to come.
DETROIT, MI
thesalinepost.com

1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor

New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body

Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
