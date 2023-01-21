Read full article on original website
Emilia Clarke Is ‘Avoiding’ Watching House of the Dragon: ‘It’s Too Weird'
Despite House of the Dragon taking home the 2023 Golden Globe for best drama series, Emilia Clarke refuses to watch the Game of Thrones prequel series. After starring in the HBO fantasy series for all eight seasons, the actor behind Danaerys Targaryen said it would be “too weird” to watch the saga based on her own character's bloodline. “I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards," she recently told Variety at Sundance Film Festival while promoting her next movie, The Pod Generation. "I just can’t do it.”
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 Review: The Three Amigos
I’ll say this much for The Last of Us: This episode, the show’s second, is a vast improvement over the pilot. Titled “Infected” after the primary source of horror for the whole show and helmed by the core creative team of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who write and direct respectively, it’s a tighter, fresher, tenser, scarier, grosser, and altogether more vital hour of television than its predecessor. Yes, it’s weighed down by bog-standard post-apocalyptic tough-guy dialogue and the kind of enervated performances that go with that. But its narrow focus on three characters instead of the whole of society,...
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Michael J. Fox opens up about alcoholism, broken bones, and 'crazy Crispin' Glover in new doc
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, the latest documentary from Oscar winner Davis Guggenheim, tells the whirlwind story of how an undersized kid from Canada moved to Hollywood on his last dime, became the "boy prince of Hollywood," and ultimately channeled his greatest challenge into a beacon of hope for millions suffering from Parkinson's disease.
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
SAG Nominations 2023: 15 Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Michelle Williams to ‘Yellowstone’
The 29th annual SAG Awards unveiled its nominees Wednesday morning with presenters Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson and, as always, there were a few surprises in the mix. Of course, the biggest shock of the morning may have been the 11th hour Hail Mary to save the SAG Awards, as the orphaned kudocast suddenly has a new home. Although Netflix execs had previously expressed no interest in picking up the telecast — which had been let go by TNT/TBS after decades — the streamer reversed course Wednesday morning and announced a new deal that will see the SAG Awards run...
‘Babylon’ Star Margot Robbie Thought She Might Never Work Again After Leonardo DiCaprio Smack
Margot Robbie thought her career was over long before "Babylon" because of a crazy audition moment where she smacked Leonardo DiCaprio.
Netflix Catches ‘Run Rabbit Run’ Starring Sarah Snook Ahead of Sundance Debut
Netflix has made the first high-profile buy at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, picking up global distribution rights to “Run Rabbit Run” ahead of the film’s premiere, minus select territories. The deal occurred on the first day of the festival, with the feature debuting in the...
Solo: Ron Howard Addresses Possibility of Making Star Wars Sequel For Disney+
When Solo: A Star Wars Story was released in 2018, it became the lowest-grossing film of the Star Wars franchise with middling reviews. Despite the tepid reaction, fans are still holding out hope for a sequel. Recently, many of the folks involved with the film have been fielding questions about a follow-up due to their involvement with the new Willow series on Disney+. Last month, Solo director Ron Howard admitted that another Solo movie isn't a priority for Lucasfilm, and he just addressed the possibility of bringing the idea to Disney+.
Hot Horror: Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Boogeyman’ Moves From Streaming to Theatrical (Exclusive)
The Boogeyman, the adaptation of a Stephen King short story by Disney arm 20th Century Studios, is getting a theatrical release after initially being made for the company’s streaming service Hulu. The movie, directed by Rob Savage and produced by 21 Laps, the banner behind Stranger Things, had a surprisingly muscular test screening in December that made studio executives and producers reconsider their release strategy. (They also showed the movie to King, along with the new plans, who gave them a thumbs-up.)More from The Hollywood Reporter'When Harry Met Sally,' 'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid,' 'Hairspray,' 'House Party,' 'Carrie' Enter National Film Registry'Dark...
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’: How to Stream the Golden Globe-Winning Colin Farrell Movie
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It might’ve been one of the best movies of 2022, but The Banshees of Inisherin, writer-director Martin McDonagh’s film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, is becoming one of the most talked-about films of the year, thanks in part to its big night at the 2023 Golden Globes. The dark comedy took home three awards during the ceremony, including Best Screenplay, Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Farrell’s performance. “Martin...
BAFTA Awards: Full list of nominations
The 76th annual BAFTA Awards nominations were revealed on January 19, just two days after the deadline for Oscar voters to weigh in with their choices for nominations. Scroll down for the full list 2023 BAFTAs nominations. These awards honoring the best British and international contributions to film will be handed out in London on Feb. 19. That is 11 days before academy members start casting their final ballots. The 95th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 12. In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the...
NCIS: Los Angeles slacking off and calling it quits after a measly 14 seasons
In a shocking display of laziness—of the sort it certainly didn’t learn from its parent series, now into its 20th season and counting—CBS spin-off series NCIS: Los Angeles is calling it quits after a mere 14 seasons on the air. Spin-offs these days, really, we don’t even know what to do with them.
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crosses $1.9B Globally, ‘A Man Called Otto’ Beats ‘Plane’
Marc Forster’s dramedy A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks, is doing solid business at the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday box office in a much-needed win for adult-skewing movies. The Sony release, playing in 3,802 theaters, earned a better-than-expected $15.3 million over the long weekend, enough to beat new wide offering Plane, an action pic starring Gerard Butler. Otto expanded nationwide after starting out in select theaters at the year-end box office. It earned an A Cinemascore on top of strong reviews.More from The Hollywood ReporterFeinberg Snapshot: A-Listers Contending for the Best Original Song OscarHow 'Avatar: The Way of Water'...
‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Diana Rigg Was Reportedly the 1st Person to Do Kung Fu on Screen
Here's a look at 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg's breakout role in 'The Avengers,' where she was reportedly the first to perform kung fu on screen.
Box Office: Blue Valentine as “Avatar 2” Crosses $600 Mil, “Otto” Is a Grumpy Hit
Amazing as it seems, “Avatar 2” is about to hit another milestone. The James Cameron sequel will cross $600 million tomorrow. Either there’s nothing to see, or people are bored, or they’re going back over and over to figure the whole thing out. Anyway. This is The Way of Water. It flows.
