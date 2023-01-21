Read full article on original website
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer. But the Couple Didn’t Let that WinGochi EzFort Collins, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Vegans Rejoice! ‘Native Foods’ is Coming to Fort Collins
Plant-based provolone. Plant-based chicken. Plant-based breakfast sausage. Soon Fort Collins will get to see how these items come together at a new vegan fast-casual restaurant. Native Foods is coming to Fort Collins. Construction is underway with plans of completion by the winter of 2023. The Native Foods website lists the...
Fun Fact: CSU Has a Student Run and Operated Butcher shop
When it comes to buying meat, you might think to get your selection at your local grocery store. Did you know there is another option? It's not where you might think. Colorado State University does in fact have its very own butcher shop where you can purchase meat products from. The butcher shop, Ram Country Meats, is located on campus at Colorado State University at 350 West Pitkin Street in Fort Collins. A wide selection of meat, including beef, lamb, pork, and chicken can be purchased by the public at the student ran and operated butcher shop.
Is the Best Gas Station Pizza Ever Finally Coming to Ft Collins?
Depends on who you ask about their preference for gas station pizza and which chain is their favorite, but if their answer is "Kum & Go," then yes, the best gas station pizza ever is finally coming to Fort Collins. The Iowa-based convenience store and gas station has more than...
Murdoch’s to Take Over Former JCPenney Store in Fort Collins Next Month
In 2020, JCPenney said goodbye to Fort Collins amidst COVID-19 pandemic struggles. Rumors about what could come to 135 Bockman Dr. have swirled ever since, but the location remained vacant — until now, that is. Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply has announced that it will open its first Choice...
Whole Foods Market Will be the New Grocery In Loveland – Exciting or No?
Lovelanders have been wanting and needing a new grocery store on the east side of town for years. If proposed plans go through, we'll have... Whole Foods. Is it one of those "be careful what you ask for.." things or is it the best possible outcome Loveland could have hoped for? Would a Safeway or King Soopers had been a better choice, or is Whole Foods Market "on point?'
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
lamarledger.com
The plot chickens: Eggs are so pricey, Coloradans are bypassing the dairy aisle and buying backyard birds
FORT COLLINS — Red-velvet ropes and a bouncer held back the line of Coloradans eager to enter “The Hen House” and get their hands on some chicks Friday morning. It was a peep show of a different variety at Northern Colorado Feeders Supply. The family-owned feed store...
KDVR.com
Pair of Loveland store thieves on the run after string of robberies
Two thieves, one of whom was armed with a handgun, allegedly robbed several Loveland stores and are still on the run. They were seen leaving the scene in a stolen black 2021 Kia Optima. Pair of Loveland store thieves on the run after string …. Two thieves, one of whom...
Fort Collins Ducks Unlimited Announces Annual Spring Banquet
Fort Collins Ducks Unlimited has announced its annual Spring Banquet will be held on March 11 from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm at The Hilton at 425 W. Prospect Road in Fort Collins, CO 80526. The annual spring banquet’s purpose is to raise public awareness about the benefits wetlands provide not only for waterfowl habitat but as important natural water filters while raising money to support our local wetlands.
Tragic Non-Traffic Accident Leaves One Transfort Worker Dead in Fort Collins
A horrible turn of events happened on January 24, 2023, involving two Transfort employees. Two families lives' will be dealing with the sorrow of the accident. It's a reminder to tell the ones that you love that you do love them, because you just never know what might happen, on any given day. Two Fort Collins employees went to work that day, both figuring that they'd be back home.
1310kfka.com
Northern Colorado Regional Airport expansion plans in jeopardy
A multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Northern Colorado Regional Airport could fall through if Loveland and Fort Collins don’t pay up. Each jurisdiction must pay $1 million to fund the terminal expansion that’s slated to cost $25 million. Federal CARES Act money will fund the rest of the expansion. Loveland has agreed to pay $1 million if Fort Collins does – but Fort Collins hasn’t committed. The Coloradoan reports Fort Collins City Council remains concerned about the lack of commercial air service at the airport and the airport’s overall viability. Get more details at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Does Cincinnati Beat Northern Colorado for Coolest AirBNB Award?
It's pretty well documented that we have some pretty cool Airbnb properties to choose from in Colorado. There's the Cripple Creek Bubble Dome. Or a few barns you can rent in Fort Collins. There's even a handful of different places you can rent for less than $200 a night where...
This Colorado Building Was Named The Ugliest In The State
Travel A Lot spilled the tea on every state's ugliest building, from administrative offices to popular museums.
9News
King Soopers opens new 'Marketplace' store in Thornton
THORNTON, Colo. — King Soopers is unveiling its 12th Marketplace store in Colorado on Wednesday. The new 124,000-square-foot store is located at 13525 Quebec St. in northeast Thornton. It includes Murray's cheese shop, sushi station, Starbucks, pharmacy and a selection of home and lifestyle merchandise like apparel, dinnerware and small appliances. There's also a King Soopers gas station.
Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs
If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com
Lakeside: Then, Now. Now What?
Located just outside the limits of Denver lies the town of Lakeside. Home to just 17 people, all are facing Sheridan Blvd. just off Interstate 70. It’s a small community in such a fast-growing city. Most Denver residents pass through the narrow city lines of Lakeside daily without ever...
What are the rules of hunting mountain lions in Colorado?
Former Denver Broncos player Derek Wolfe recently killed a large mountain lion. When it comes to hunting mountain lions in Colorado, there are many rules.
Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain
For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
