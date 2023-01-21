ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

3 new casual spots to grab a bite in Austin

Masa y Más opened at 1817 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, on Jan. 6. (Courtesy Masa y Más) Buzz Burger, a new burger food truck, opened on Jan. 20 at The Buzz Mill in Riverside. Buzz Burger offers a half-vegan, half-omnivore menu with burgers, wraps, loaded fries and sides. Buzz Burger and The Buzz Mill are both owned by Austinite Jason Sabala and located at 1505 Town Creek Drive, Austin. Instagram: buzzburgeratx.
AUSTIN, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kut.org

What happened to the Zilker Park mini-train?

Zilker Park — the crown jewel of Austin's park system — used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin's most iconic attractions. "The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old maybe. It...
AUSTIN, TX
tourcounsel.com

Lakeline Mall | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas

Lakeline Mall is one of the malls with the most history in Austin Texas, as it has been open since 1995. Although it is true that it has been overshadowed by the arrival of new shopping centers, it still has good options for shopping. There are three department stores, as...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
The Highlander

Free dental clinic coming to Marble Falls

Free dental clinic coming to Marble Falls Subhead TMOM to provide much-needed dental services to low-income adult patients Special To The Highlander Tue, 01/24/2023 - 02:39 Image More than 25 volunteer dentists and 250 volunteers from the dental profession,...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Gastroenterology, Austin Endoscopy Center now providing gastrointestinal care in Leander, surrounding areas

The Leander office is the 17th Central Texas location of Austin Gastroenterology and Austin Endoscopy Center’s fourth. (Courtesy Austin Gastroenterology) Austin Gastroenterology opened a new clinic location in Leander on Jan. 9. Operated by board certified gastroenterologists, Austin Gastroenterology in Leander provides patients with consultations, screenings and follow-up appointments...
LEANDER, TX
klaq.com

A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?

A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Austin activates Cold Weather Shelters Wednesday night

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Mayor Kirk Watson says the City of Austin is activating its Cold Weather Shelters Wednesday night. Shelter registration will be between 6 and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Road. The city typically only opens the shelters when temperatures drop...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Two health care giants are in a contract dispute. This Austin family is caught in the middle.

Jan. 3 was a weird day for Leslie McGuinness-Monclova, a parent and UT Austin employee. Her dad reached out to her and said he saw her on TV. A friend did, too. She was on a testimonial advertisement for Dell Children’s Medical Center, where her son, Tavi, had received life-saving treatment for anemia over the last couple years. In the 30-second spot, she speaks to the quality of care her son received. Tavi beams at the end, “My doctor is the best!”
AUSTIN, TX

