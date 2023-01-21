ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon sets ball in motion to cut 18,000 employees – see who’s affected by the ‘role reduction’

Josephine Fuller
 2 days ago
LIKE many other companies, Amazon is laying off workers amid high production costs and slowing sales.

Amazon announced earlier this month that it will be laying off more than 18,000 employees.

The world's largest online retailer began its largest round of layoffs in its history on Wednesday.

To add insult to injury, employees were notified of their termination through email with prior information or face-to-face meetings.

This comes after Amazon let go of 10,000 employees in November and started a hiring freeze.

Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said in a memo to employees that Amazon had, "weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so."

“These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure.”

After sales soared during the pandemic when most stores were closed, there was a sharp downtown in e-commerce as shops opened up and people started leaving their homes.

LAYOFFS AND ROBOTS

By the end of 2021, Amazon's global workforce had reached an incredible 1.6million, according to CNBC.

Many of the most recent job cuts came from the retail division and human resources.

However, there are a few new, unique employees that have joined the Amazon workforce; robots.

On January 12, Sam Korus, director of research for the autonomous technology and robotics branch at ARKinvest, tweeted a graph showing that Amazon has 520,000 robot employees.

"It wouldn't surprise me if Amazon added more robots than people at some point within the next few years," Korus said of the data.

Despite layoffs, Amazon is investing heavily and rapidly in its robot workforce.

This comes as Walmart creates a new business model to rival Amazon.

Plus, see the new perk for Prime customers.

Oneofmany
1d ago

Lol. most are "overpaid" which is why the higher-ups can't seem to help themselves by trying to validate their "worth" by continually upsetting laborers. The moment (I work in an Amazon warehouse) a laborer feels "somewhat" contented the higher-ups feel the need to stir things up with some ridiculous idea or harrass the workforce (without any thought on the ones with tenure) with some inane directive or some "woke" celebration or activity (drag Bingo - yes, conducted by men dressed in drag). One wouldn't even know when it is Christmas time there, not among the deluge of Harry Potter balloons and all.

