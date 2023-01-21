ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Anti-abortion protesters gather 50 years after Iowa’s first abortion clinic was founded

By George Shillcock, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 2 days ago
It’s been half a century since the U.S. Supreme Court protected abortion as a fundamental right under Roe v. Wade and nearly the same length of time since Iowa City’s Emma Goldman Clinic was founded as the state's first abortion clinic.

On Saturday, less than a year since the high court overturned that precedent, anti-abortion protesters and pro-abortion rights counter protesters gathered outside the clinic in Iowa City. The two sides faced off for a little over an hour in a microcosm of what the last five decades of debate have looked like around abortion.

Sheryl Schwager, the director of Johnson County Right to Life, helps organize Iowa City’s version of the national March for Life event which takes place in Washington D.C. She said they plan to continue marching, protesting and working to end abortions as long as it is still legal to have one in Iowa and the U.S.

“We have to work now at the grassroots level to educate and raise awareness of the dignity of human life ... in the womb and beyond,” Schwager said.

The Emma Goldman Clinic was founded in late 1973, the same year the high court established a right to an abortion in the U.S. In that span of time, protesters often demonstrate outside the clinic, which is one of two located in Iowa City, in addition to a Planned Parenthood.

The clinic has seen both support and animosity from the community in its 50 years. The Iowa City City Council plans to commemorate its founding on Tuesday with a proclamation that recognizes the clinic has faced challenges, including firebombing, bomb threats, vandalism and the regular presence of picketers and protesters outside its front door.

"Regardless of the continuing challenges to reproductive choice and bodily autonomy in this country, the Emma Goldman Clinic will continue to serve the Iowa City community and work to create a world in which reproductive healthcare is recognized as an essential human right," the proclamation says.

The Iowa City March for Life demonstration started at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church on East Davenport Street shortly after mass concluded on the chilly morning. About 150 people marched on sidewalks, occasionally blocking traffic until they arrived in front of the clinic.

The counter protesters, about 60 people, arrived about 20 minutes ahead of time so the group from St. Wenceslaus was forced to stand across the street from the clinic.

Dulce Escorcia arrived with two friends Morgan Michalski and Jo Arendt to support the Emma Goldman Clinic. Escorcia, who uses they/them pronouns, said they grew up learning from their mother about the strength of women and that women should have the right to choose what to do with their bodies.

“I know I can’t take care of a little person at my age, 23 years old, and I know a lot of other people can’t, either," they said. "It’s absurd to want to force other people to do that."

Iowa state Rep. Elinor Levin of Iowa City and Johnson County Supervisors V Fixmer-Oraiz and Jon Green, all Democrats, also were present to support the clinic.

The two sides of the street largely kept silent during the hour as they stared each other down and held their signs. Pro-abortion rights demonstrators occasionally taunted their counterparts with a bullhorn until the procession started back up Bloomington Street back toward the church.

March for Life occurs while Iowa remains at a crossroads in abortion access

Abortion care remains accessible for Iowans even after Roe v. Wade was overturned. But the ability to get one could soon be severely limited, if not eliminated.

Republicans control the governor’s office and both chambers of the state Legislature. An Iowa district court in December declined Gov. Kim Reynolds' request to revive a state law that would ban abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy The governor plans to appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court, which ruled in June that the Iowa Constitution does not guarantee a right to an abortion.

Fourteen other states have outlawed or voted in a near-total ban on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court decision last year.

Kristi Judkins, executive director of Iowa Right to Life, said she is heartened to know the March for Life continues even after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“We support March for Life. We think it’s exciting that it’s happened post Roe and see that there is probably great enthusiasm around it,” she said.

Pulse Life Advocates, a pro-life organization based in West Des Moines, took a group of Iowans via bus to Washington, D.C., for the national march.

There were no sister marches in the Des Moines metro this weekend but The Coalition for Life of Iowa hosted its own march in Cedar Rapids on Saturday. It began at a local church and ended in front of the city’s Planned Parenthood.

Abortion opponents believe conversation is renewed while supporters continue to speak up for abortion access

Schwager said she views the debate around abortion as a dichotomy between death and life. She said she was “elated” when the court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“It’s been a travesty that somehow 50 years ago (abortion) was found as a right in the constitution,” she said.

With Roe overturned, Schwager said she thinks the conversation about abortion is renewed. She said it was difficult to discuss over the last 50 years because people would point to the constitutional right and not engage.

“Now we feel we have an advantage. We have truth on our side,” Schwager said.

She said she now wants to raise awareness and teach people about resources that are available for women to avoid abortion.

While she is watching what the Iowa Supreme Court decides, Schwager also wants to push for a pro-life amendment to the Iowa Constitution that ban abortion.

Escorcia and their friends all said they felt anger and heartbreak last year when Roe v. Wade was overturned and said they were worried about what is to come if Iowa seeks to restrict it.

Michalski, who uses they/them pronouns, said they are thankful Iowans still have the right to seek an abortion, but also is scared of the actions the governor wants to take.

“Given the chance, she will try to take it away,” Michalski said.

Des Moines Register reporter Francesca Block contributed to this report.

George Shillcock is the Press-Citizen's local government and development reporter covering Iowa City and Johnson County. He can be reached at (319) 214-5039, GShillcock@press-citizen.com and on Twitter @ShillcockGeorge

