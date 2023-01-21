Royals Sign Camargo to Minor League Deal
The Kansas City Royals sign Johan Camargo to Minor League deal.
The Kansas City Royals signed Johan Camargo to a Minor League deal with a reported invitation to spring training.
The 29-year-old Camargo played for the Philadelphia Phillies last season. In 52 games, Camargo hit .237 with three home runs and 15 RBI.
From 2017-21, Camargo played for the Atlanta Braves and had 34 home runs and 144 RBI.
Camargo’s best season came in ’18 when he ripped 19 homers and knocked in 76 runs.
