Royals Sign Camargo to Minor League Deal

The Kansas City Royals signed Johan Camargo to a Minor League deal with a reported invitation to spring training.

The 29-year-old Camargo played for the Philadelphia Phillies last season. In 52 games, Camargo hit .237 with three home runs and 15 RBI.

From 2017-21, Camargo played for the Atlanta Braves and had 34 home runs and 144 RBI.

Camargo’s best season came in ’18 when he ripped 19 homers and knocked in 76 runs.

