Lubbock, TX

Women's basketball: Sloppy offense dooms Texas Tech in loss at West Virginia

By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago

The Texas Tech women's basketball team couldn't make it three in a row.

The Lady Raiders committed 20 turnovers in a cold offensive game, losing 67-57 at West Virginia in a Big 12 Conference contest Saturday afternoon. at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

”Obviously, it’s a disappointing loss for us,” Lady Raiders coach Krista Gerlich said following the contest. ”I felt like we had some momentum going into the game. But we looked like we were pretty fatigued from the get-go, which is unfortunate. … Turned the ball over too many times. We just had too many empty plays, particularly in the second half.

“We didn’t finish well and West Virginia did — they shot the ball really, really well from the three-point line in the fourth quarter. I think that was the difference.”

Tech (15-5 overall, 3-4 conference) got within four points with 32 seconds left, but the Mountaineers sealed the win at the free-throw line.

The Lady Raiders loss came after consecutive victories, including Wednesday at home over No. 25 Texas.

WVU (13-5, 4-3) separated with a 7-0 run midway through the fourth quarter after Tech pulled within five points. The Lady Raiders scored seven points in 25 seconds for their last push, which cut the deficit to 61-57.

Bre'Amber Scott led Tech with 18 points, snapping her run of five consecutive 20-point games. The senior was 7 of 19 from the field on a day the team shot 38.7%.

“I thought we had some open looks early that we did not knock down, but that we also forced several” I Krista Gerlich said. “I think fatigue is playing a piece of it. But our kids have to learn how to fight through that because this is the Big 12.”

Still, the Lady Raiders found a rhythm in the third quarter to take the lead. Tech shot 50% but went into the final frame down 36-32 thanks in part to six turnovers.

WVU totaled 19 points off turnovers, boosting the team on its own sluggish offensive outing. Jayla Hemingway scored 18 points to lead a trio of double-digit scorers for the Mountaineers, who shot 32.1%. Madisen Smith went for 17 points and Ja'Naiya Quinerly added 16, using the free-throw line to make up for an off-shooting night.

An advantage when playing well, Tech got to the charity stripe 10 times. On the other end, WVU made 23 of 29 attempts, led by Quinerly's 7-of-7 day.

It was a forgettable opening half for both offenses. WVU led 25-19 at halftime, despite shooting 25.8%. The Mountaineers benefited from 10 points off 12 Tech turnovers.

Lady Raiders starters netted 11 points in the first 20 minutes, with leading scorer Scott shooting 2 of 9 for four points. The starting five was 5 of 23 from the field, part of an overall 32.1% shooting start.

Ella Tofaeono was a bright spot off the bench, scoring eight points on 4-of-4 shooting. She also had five rebounds in nine minutes, but picked up two fouls. She did not attempt a shot in the second half, playing two minutes.

After WVU took its biggest lead at 21-12, Tofaeono made consecutive buckets to spark a 7-0 run that Jasmine Shavers capped with a three-point play.

Kilah Freelon scored 11 points off the bench, and Shavers followed with eight points. Tech is off until a Saturday home contest against Baylor.

“We have to get to the paint, the problem was we didn’t get to the foul line,” Krista Gerlich said of post play helping the offense Saturday. ”We’re a real good free-throw shooting team, we historically get to the foul line really well. So we did get to the paint — we finished at times. But there were lots of times we didn’t get to the paint and didn’t get to the foul line either. That took some points away from us.”

