ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Jeremy Roach was supposed to be limited in his return. Why Duke coach Jon Scheyer changed his plans

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxlsz_0kMp59JE00

DURHAM – Jeremy Roach waited on the bench during the opening minutes of Saturday’s game, wearing an anxious expression while shaking his knees in anticipation.

The Duke junior guard had missed the past three games with a nagging big toe injury he suffered in late November, but hours before the noon tip against Miami, he had been cleared to return for the first time since a Jan. 4 loss against NC State.

Roach didn’t put his pullover back on after warmups. He wanted to be ready the moment his number was called.

“I was just trying to get in,” Roach said, laughing. “I missed playing with my guys. I was just happy to be out there.”

He entered the game with 16 minutes left in the first half and continued where he left off as the unquestioned leader for a youthful Duke team. He hit his first five shots and finished with 14 points, four assists and a key steal in the final moments that preserved a 68-66 win over No. 17 Miami.

VICTORY:Duke basketball holds off Miami for key ACC win fueled by return of Jeremy Roach

SCHEYER:Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer talks defense after win over Miami

In the first half, his mid-range jumper with 3:30 left stopped a streak of seven missed shots for Duke. He did it again in the second half, hitting a stabilizing layup with under seven minutes left that halted a streak of 10 missed shots.

“He brought a calming energy to us today,” Jacob Grandison said after the win. “He took the pressure off us when it came to scoring and ball handling. I thought it was a little bit good for us to let him heal his foot and let us figure out our team without him, challenge ourselves, and now we’ve got him back and, hopefully, he stays healthy.”

The Blue Devils were 2-1 without Roach but missed him dearly during a 73-64 road loss to Clemson on Jan. 14. Duke (14-5, 5-3) moved to 10-0 at Cameron Indoor Stadium this season before two straight road games, including Monday’s quick turnaround against Virginia Tech.

After Saturday’s win, Duke coach Jon Scheyer admitted that his initial plan was for Roach to play a smaller role, and fewer minutes – he played the third-most (27:24) against Miami. Roach’s play and the Hurricanes’ late second-half comeback gave him no choice.

“We played him more than we thought we would,” Scheyer said. “But he felt fine, and his game shape has never really been a thing for him. He was making some big plays, and we felt down the stretch we needed him in there.”

Roach’s experience, particularly against Miami, came into play with 11 seconds remaining and the Blue Devils up 68-64. Last year, the Hurricanes ran a successful play to set up a Kameron McGusty layup with 22.8 seconds left to stun No. 2 Duke 76-74 in Cameron. Miami coach Jim Larranaga called up the same play a year later. Roach saw it right away.

“Jeremy was in that moment, so he knew,” Scheyer said. “That’s a heads-up play.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Flagrants and free throws

Twitter can be a really nasty place during a heated sporting event. I’m not saying anything you don’t already know, but the level turned toxic on Saturday evening thanks to a couple of factors in UNC’s 80-69 win over NC State. First, the scary incident involving Terquavion Smith that saw him wheeled out on a stretcher, and the second was the huge disparity in free throws — 39-12 — in favor of the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Notre Dame vs. NC State

After a tough road lost to rival UNC, NC State (15-5, 5-4 ACC) will look to get back on track at home against Notre Dame (9-11, 1-8 ACC). Tuesday night. The Wolfpack's loss to the Tar Heels snapped a four-game win streak for State. It's been a disastrous season for the Fighting Irish, which has lost six of its last seven.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target

Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
DURHAM, NC
nittanysportsnow.com

North Carolina 3-Star WR Terrell Anderson ‘Knew the Offer Would Eventually Come’ from Penn State

In the last 24 hours, Penn State hired Marques Hagans, their new wide receivers coach, and zeroed in on a wide receiver that they’d like Hagans to eventually coach. On Monday morning, the Nittany Lions extended an offer to 2024 3-star wide receiver Terrell Anderson from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 6’3″, 185-pound wideout has previously received offers from Auburn, East Carolina, Michigan, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WNCT

Bacot leads Heels past Wolfpack; Smith leaves with injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 23 points and 18 rebounds on a record-setting day, RJ Davis scored 26 points, and North Carolina defeated North Carolina State 80-69 on Saturday. Bacot established the North Carolina record with his 61st career double-double, breaking a tie with Billy Cunningham. He also passed Tyler Hansbrough for […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
gwsports.com

Gymnastics Posts 195.250 at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – GW gymnastics scored a 195.250 at NC State on Saturday as part of a second-place finish behind the host Wolfpack who scored a 196.650. Pitt rounded out the three-team field with a 195.150. GW scored its second-straight 49.050 on vault, a 48.875 on bars, 48.775 on...
RALEIGH, NC
gotodestinations.com

Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023

Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: Who Owns the Chapel Hill Housing Problem?

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

The benefits of Wake Forest's new ghost kitchen concept

Flavor District officially opened Jan. 18, 2023 in Wake Forest. WRAL News spoke to the owner and local vendors about how the ghost kitchen concept is helping restaurants make money during the pandemic. Flavor District officially opened Jan. 18, 2023 in Wake Forest. WRAL News spoke to the owner and...
WAKE FOREST, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy