UNC football QB Drake Maye has second-best 2023 Heisman Trophy odds

By Nick Gray, The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
The hype behind UNC football quarterback Drake Maye ahead of his second year as the Tar Heels' starter is only going to increase throughout the offseason.

Maye has the second-best odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy, according to Tipico Sportsbook's odds on Saturday.

The Huntersville native was the ACC Player of the Year in 2022, passing for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns while leading the Tar Heels to its first ACC Coastal title since 2015.

USC's Caleb Williams, the 2022 winner, is the betting favorite at +380 and leads a horde of Pac-12 quarterbacks near the top. Florida State's Jordan Travis is the next-best ACC player according to the odds at +1200.

2023 RECRUTING CLASS:UNC football recruiting class 2023: Meet the Tar Heels' early signees

Here are the odds, via Tipico Sportsbook:

2023 Heisman Trophy winner odds

  • Caleb Williams, QB, USC — +380
  • Drake Maye, QB, UNC — +1000
  • Bo Nix, QB, Oregon — +1200
  • Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington — +1200
  • Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State — +1200
  • Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU — +2000
  • Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame — +2000
  • Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee — +2000
  • Kyle McCord, QB, Ohio State — +2000
  • Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas — +2000
  • Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson — +2000
  • Drew Allar, QB, Penn State — +2000
  • Blake Corum, RB, Michigan — +3000
  • J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan — +3000
  • Brock Vandagriff, QB, Georgia — +3000

