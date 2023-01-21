ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Contender or pretender? Missouri State had an opportunity vs. Southern Illinois and missed it

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jV9h_0kMp50Mh00

Depending on the way you looked at it heading into Saturday afternoon's showdown with Southern Illinois, you could have seen the glass half-full with Missouri State one game out of first place with a chance to be in a tie atop the league at the end of the day.

On the empty half, you could have seen the Bears as a team that has been about .500 for most of the season. An inconsistent team that was more of a pretender than a contender in a bunched-up Missouri Valley Conference.

For the few who left Great Southern Bank Arena, most of their glasses were empty as the Bears (10-10, 6-4) came out on the losing end of a 61-57 loss to the first-place Salukis (16-5, 8-2). With an opportunity to make a statement, the Bears didn't inspire much hope and could be in a tie for third by the end of the day.

"We just didn't have the toughness and aggression and those are things you need to win a game like that," fifth-year head coach Dana Ford said. "I think it was the same thing when we played Bradley. In our league (home) games, we've just been out-toughed both times."

The level of toughness the Bears played with was on Ford's mind after the game. He felt like that's where his team lacked in a game in which it never led for a second.

Missouri State had the game within striking distance for most of the contest but could never get over the hump. Southern Illinois went on a game-defining 8-0 run which put it up by 11 with under six minutes remaining and it was too much for the Bears to come back from.

They at least tried with a last-ditch effort in the final two minutes when they went on a 7-0 run that was capped off by Kendle Moore's 3 with 42.1 seconds remaining to get it within two. On the Salukis' next trip down the floor, Xavier Johnson hit a dagger fadeaway jumper.

"Our guys compete and they never fold but we shouldn't have been down by 11," Ford said. "That's probably what's got me pretty upset."

The loss dropped the Bears to 6-3 at Great Southern Bank Arena this season with a pair of the wins coming against teams ranked 303rd or lower in the latest KenPom rankings and another against Division II Missouri S&T. They have not been two games above .500 since the third game of the season.

Unless there's a drastic change, the Bears' inconsistencies this season will likely cost them a chance at their first MVC regular-season title since 2011. The conversation over the next several weeks will likely turn into whether they can be persistent enough to finish in the top four of the league and earn a first-round bye with the Valley's new postseason format beginning this year.

"We're not going to flush this one out just yet," Ford said. "We're going to need to learn from this one and hopefully come out a little bit better on Tuesday (against Illinois Chicago) but we won't be flushing this one just yet."

Damien Mayo Jr. and Jonathan Mogbo said after the game that Ford was all over them for their lack of execution throughout the game. When asked about the lack of execution, Ford said there were "too many to name" while pointing to the number of defensive breakdowns. The Bears also turned the ball over seven times in the first eight minutes of the game which put them in an eight-point hole that they never quite recovered from.

But the theme continued to be how the Bears weren't tough enough. It's going to need to change if the Bears are going to rebound at home against Illinois Chicago on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and it's going to have to change if they're going to get back in the race for a championship.

"You can not execute and still win a game," Ford said. "The tougher team is going to win. They made a lot of execution mistakes and the game was taken from us from start to finish. It's very upsetting when something is taken from you."

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Contender or pretender? Missouri State had an opportunity vs. Southern Illinois and missed it

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
ANNA, IL
wsiu.org

The area is in the path of a winter storm

A winter storm is moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Randolph-Washington-Marion-Clinton and Fayette Counties in Illinois and Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Wednesday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected. The warning also covers...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
coxhealth.com

Ashley Casad named president of Springfield hospitals

Ashley Casad, vice president of clinical services, has been promoted to president of Springfield hospitals and senior vice president, system operations, at CoxHealth. Casad joined CoxHealth in January 2020, and in her current position, she has responsibility for oncology, neurosciences, cardiovascular services, laboratory and radiology. When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Casad took on a key leadership role in CoxHealth’s response.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

SWMO cities and counties consider additional marijuana tax

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City voters are now on a list of those deciding whether to tax marijuana sales. In fact, there are more than a dozen Southwest Missouri cities and counties with a marijuana vote in April. Nine cities and seven counties in Southwest Missouri are asking...
WEBB CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATED: Hundreds of Greene County residents without power

UPDATE 2:15 P.M. — Webster Electric Co-op has decreased its number of customers without power from 650 to around 480. In Springfield, there are still around 140 customers without power. The majority of those customers are 134 from the eastern section of Sunshine Street that leads into East State Highway D. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Buffalo, Mo., chief of police placed on administrative leave

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Buffalo Chief of Police Chris Twitchell is on paid administrative leave following an internal investigation. The city’s board of aldermen approved the decision on January 9. The city attorney for Buffalo is handling the investigation. City leaders will only say the investigation does not involve...
BUFFALO, MO
Whiskey Riff

See Inside Johnny Cash’s Former Lakeside Mansion In Branson, Missouri

Back in the early ’90s, Johnny and June Carter Cash played a number of shows in Branson, Missouri. Cash decided to settle down in the Ozarks tourist hotspot, where he was building his own theater to perform for the massive number of tourists that flocked to the area year in and year out. Ultimately, the theater ended up falling through, but Cash still lived in the area for a length of time. It’s unclear how long he was there, and […] The post See Inside Johnny Cash’s Former Lakeside Mansion In Branson, Missouri first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BRANSON, MO
KRMS Radio

Former Camden Deputy & Current Buffalo Chief Chris Twitchel On Leave

Reports are indicating that Buffalo Police Chief Chris Twitchel, formerly with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, has been placed on administrative leave. The announcement followed an internal investigation and the Buffalo Board of Aldermen approving the action back on January 9th. City officials are not releasing further information other...
BUFFALO, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lawrence Co. Route CLOSED near Mt. Vernon

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Lawrence County Route OO between County Road 1100 and County Road 1105 northwest of Mt. Vernon will be closed Friday, January 27th between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. MoDOT crews will be replacing damaged pipe underneath the road. Traffic will be impacted. Route OO will be closed...
KOLR10 News

10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
PLEASANT HOPE, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield rappers arrested on illegal firearms charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two men have been formally charged with unlawfully using a controlled substance while in possession of firearms. Ezekiel King and Jardell Williams, both 19 years old, are part of a Springfield rap group, according to court documents, that filmed music videos featuring firearms and marijuana. Additionally, the affidavits filed in support of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Two juveniles attempt to steal guns from a Springfield gun show

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two juveniles were taken into custody after attempting to steal guns from a gun show at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Springfield police, the juveniles tried to steal two guns but were detained by event staff and then taken into custody by juvenile authorities.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Man charged with murder in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was charged with murder in connection with a shooting investigation. According to a press release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Keon L. Foulks, 19, from Carbondale, Ill., was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Delmore, Jr. on Monday, January 23.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Police found skinned animal left in a bag in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a bag was located on the side of the road that contained a skinned animal. Around 1:15 p.m. on January 22, police found a small bag on the side of Route K. The bag had a near unidentifiable body of a skinned animal. While currently unclear, police believe it to have been a coyote or even a dog.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy