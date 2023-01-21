Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Arsenal, Two Stars Missing
Manchester United are set to face Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League. Here you can find the full travelling squad.
It's a huge game in London on Sunday as Manchester United travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal in what promises to be a great game. The two sides occupy the top three in the league.
United were victorious in the previous meeting at Old Trafford as they won 3-1 thanks to goals from Antony and Marcus Rashford. However, Arsenal are much improved and have a fantastic home record.
It will be a huge task for United if they are to win the game against an old rival. The Red Devils will be without three players, one being Casemiro as he faces a suspension for this fixture.
United were seen travelling from Manchester to the Capital for Sundays game on Saturday. Manchester Evening News revealed the full squad that made the trip;
De Gea, Heaton, Butland, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia, McTominay, Mainoo, Fred, Eriksen, Fernandes, Elanga, Antony, Pellistri, Garnacho, Rashford, Weghorst.
Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial were not seen travelling and are not expected to feature on Sunday. This comes as a blow to United as they would have liked to have someone like Martial available for mobility in attack.
Erik Ten Hag would now most likely lineup with a similar side to the one that drew to Crystal Palace in midweek.
