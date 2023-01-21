ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Luca Ramirez commits to Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
 2 days ago
Outfield and first base prospect Luca Ramirez (Class of 2024) announced his commitment to

“I am insanely excited to announce that I will be committing to the University of Tennessee,” Ramirez announced Saturday. “I’d like to thank God for giving me this talent and strength to keep working. I’d (like) to thank my dad and my mother for believing in me and giving me all the support I need.”

The 6-foot-3, 194-pound Ramirez is from American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida.

He is the son of former Major League Baseball player Manny Ramirez. Manny Ramirez was a two-time World Series champion, World Series most valuable player and a 12-time all-star.

