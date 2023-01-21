ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

veronapress.com

Boys swimming: Verona splits dual to finish in Big Eight with 6-3 record

Sophomore Grayson Neumann and freshman Walter Billmeyer both captured first-place finishes to lead the Verona boys swimming team to a Big Eight split against Sun Prairie West and Madison West on Friday, Jan. 20, in Sun Prairie. Photos: Verona vs. Madison West, Sun Prairie West. Verona topped Sun Prairie West...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Girls basketball: Reagan Briggs leads Verona’s balanced attack against Beloit Memorial

Junior guard Reagan Briggs scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Verona girls basketball team to a 93-35 win over Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 19, in Beloit. It marks the fifth game this season that Briggs has scored 21 or more points. It was a balanced scoring attack for Verona (12-2, 12-0 Big Eight), ranked seventh in the Division 1 WisSports.net Coaches Poll, with four players in double figures.
VERONA, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant

Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old student from Onalaska took home the Miss Madison crown Saturday night at Madison East High School’s theatre, pageant officials announced. Paige Alexis Eide, a UW-Madison neurobiology student, is Miss Wisconsin-bound after claiming her 2023 Miss Madison title Saturday night. According to officials, she...
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Gregory James Wood

Gregory Wood, 64, of Verona, Wisconsin, went to heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, following a brave, year-plus battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a kind, loving spouse to Val, and a devoted father to his son, Sam. While he grew up with the name Greg, most knew him by...
VERONA, WI
oregonobserver.com

The Oregon Culver’s has a tentative opening date

Culver’s has a target opening date for its new Oregon location, according to the franchise’s Director of Public Relations and Communication Eric Skrum and Village of Oregon President Randy Glysch. Residents can mark Monday, March 27 on their calendars as a reminder to potentially stop by 1075 Park...
OREGON, WI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Wisconsin

"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
AFTON, WI
veronapress.com

Verona Family Dental opens under new ownership

When they moved back to Wisconsin in 2013 after beginning their dental careers working for the National Health Service Corp in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Dr. Matt Hostetler and Dr. Kelsey Patton never could have imagined they would find themselves where they are today. They and their team enjoyed...
VERONA, WI
MyStateline.com

Snow covered roads Sunday morning

According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver killed in head on collision in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was killed in a two vehicle, head on collision in Belvidere Saturday morning. Crews were called to Route 76, near the Boone County Highway Department building, around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. They found two vehicles that had been in a head on collision […]
BELVIDERE, IL
97ZOK

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL
radioplusinfo.com

1-23-23 wind turbine, blades collapse in dodge county

HERMAN, Wis. (AP) — A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field. No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of a wind turbine collapsed in Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The turbine, which is part of the Butler Ridge wind farm, stands about 400 feet above the ground. NextEra Energy Resources owns the turbine. The company said in statement that it is working to determine “the cause of the turbine failure and assessing other turbines on site.”
DODGE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

From filling prescriptions to mixing cookies: Home baker weighs in on new ruling

MILWAUKEE — A Dane County judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can sell homemade goods without a certified kitchen or commercial license. This ruling now allows Wisconsinites to use their own kitchens to make and sell items like coffee beans and fudge, as long as the food does not require refrigeration. The recent ruling is creating new opportunities for Wisconsin home bakers.
WISCONSIN STATE

