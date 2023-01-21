Read full article on original website
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
veronapress.com
Boys swimming: Verona splits dual to finish in Big Eight with 6-3 record
Sophomore Grayson Neumann and freshman Walter Billmeyer both captured first-place finishes to lead the Verona boys swimming team to a Big Eight split against Sun Prairie West and Madison West on Friday, Jan. 20, in Sun Prairie. Photos: Verona vs. Madison West, Sun Prairie West. Verona topped Sun Prairie West...
veronapress.com
Girls basketball: Reagan Briggs leads Verona’s balanced attack against Beloit Memorial
Junior guard Reagan Briggs scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Verona girls basketball team to a 93-35 win over Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 19, in Beloit. It marks the fifth game this season that Briggs has scored 21 or more points. It was a balanced scoring attack for Verona (12-2, 12-0 Big Eight), ranked seventh in the Division 1 WisSports.net Coaches Poll, with four players in double figures.
veronapress.com
Boys hockey: Verona celebrates arena groundbreaking with dramatic win over Edgewood
Senior Reece Cordray didn’t let any doubt creep in for a Verona boys hockey team’s attack that was stuck in neutral in a penalty-filled second period against Middleton in a Big Eight Conference showdown. Verona entered the third period with a one-goal lead, but the Wildcats erupted for...
veronapress.com
Boys hockey: Verona captures sixth straight Big Eight title with win over Middleton
Senior Reece Cordray didn’t let any doubt creep in for a Verona boys hockey team’s attack that was stuck in neutral in a penalty-filled second period against Middleton in a Big Eight Conference showdown. Verona entered the third period with a one-goal lead, but the Wildcats erupted for...
veronapress.com
Boys basketball: Tre Poteat’s heroics, Gavin Farrell’s big debut lifts Verona to OT win
For a third time this season, a buzzer beater from sophomore guard Tre Poteat lifted the Verona boys basketball team to a win. A Poteat putback at the second-half buzzer helped Verona overcome Janesville Parker in overtime 76-69 in a Big Eight Conference game on Friday, Jan. 20, at Verona High School.
veronapress.com
Girls hockey: No. 3 Bay Area Ice Bears claw past No. 5 Madison Metro Lynx
It was tough going for the Madison Metro Lynx (13-4, 8-0 Badger) on Saturday, Jan. 21, as the girls hockey co-op fell to the Bay Area Ice Bears (16-2, 6-1 Eastern Shores) by a score of 7-1. The game took place at Madison Ice Arena and was the Metro Lynx’s...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant
Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
nbc15.com
UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old student from Onalaska took home the Miss Madison crown Saturday night at Madison East High School’s theatre, pageant officials announced. Paige Alexis Eide, a UW-Madison neurobiology student, is Miss Wisconsin-bound after claiming her 2023 Miss Madison title Saturday night. According to officials, she...
veronapress.com
Gregory James Wood
Gregory Wood, 64, of Verona, Wisconsin, went to heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, following a brave, year-plus battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a kind, loving spouse to Val, and a devoted father to his son, Sam. While he grew up with the name Greg, most knew him by...
oregonobserver.com
The Oregon Culver’s has a tentative opening date
Culver’s has a target opening date for its new Oregon location, according to the franchise’s Director of Public Relations and Communication Eric Skrum and Village of Oregon President Randy Glysch. Residents can mark Monday, March 27 on their calendars as a reminder to potentially stop by 1075 Park...
The richest woman in Wisconsin
"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
veronapress.com
Verona Family Dental opens under new ownership
When they moved back to Wisconsin in 2013 after beginning their dental careers working for the National Health Service Corp in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Dr. Matt Hostetler and Dr. Kelsey Patton never could have imagined they would find themselves where they are today. They and their team enjoyed...
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. RELATED: One person...
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
Driver killed in head on collision in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was killed in a two vehicle, head on collision in Belvidere Saturday morning. Crews were called to Route 76, near the Boone County Highway Department building, around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. They found two vehicles that had been in a head on collision […]
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
radioplusinfo.com
1-23-23 wind turbine, blades collapse in dodge county
HERMAN, Wis. (AP) — A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field. No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of a wind turbine collapsed in Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The turbine, which is part of the Butler Ridge wind farm, stands about 400 feet above the ground. NextEra Energy Resources owns the turbine. The company said in statement that it is working to determine “the cause of the turbine failure and assessing other turbines on site.”
spectrumnews1.com
From filling prescriptions to mixing cookies: Home baker weighs in on new ruling
MILWAUKEE — A Dane County judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can sell homemade goods without a certified kitchen or commercial license. This ruling now allows Wisconsinites to use their own kitchens to make and sell items like coffee beans and fudge, as long as the food does not require refrigeration. The recent ruling is creating new opportunities for Wisconsin home bakers.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Madison man arrested for OWI after knocking out power lines on USH 151 in Dodge County, WI
January 22, 2023 – Dodge Co., Wi – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:05 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on USH 151 north of E. Salem Road, town of Calamus. The driver suffered minor injuries. Deputies said power...
