CBS News
Jones scores 21 off the bench, Navy defeats Army 77-71
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Christian Jones' 21 points off of the bench helped Navy to a 77-71 victory over Army on Saturday. Jones also contributed three steals for the Midshipmen (10-10, 3-5 Patriot League). Tyler Nelson added 16 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Daniel Deaver was 5 of 11 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.
Sidwell Friends wins GEICO title with a buzzer beater
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Jadyn Donovan admitted she didn't have a great game Saturday evening. But the Sidwell Friends (D.C.) senior standout did just enough to give her team its biggest moment of the season. Donovan's layup as time expired lifted the Quakers, ranked No. 4 in the latest SBLive/Sports ...
