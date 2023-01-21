Read full article on original website
paininthepass.info
Fatal Rollover Crash Monday Afternoon On Southbound I-15
HARVARD, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A single-vehicle rollover on southbound Interstate 15 killed a person and airlifted another Monday afternoon. The crash happened at about 2:47pm Monday January 23, 2023. The location was on southbound Interstate 15 at Harvard Road. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash.
Child Injured After Alleged DUI Driver Crashes into Storefront
Phelan, San Bernardino County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a convenience store smashing through the storefront and injuring a child inside the location late Saturday night. San… Read more "Child Injured After Alleged DUI Driver Crashes into Storefront"
vvng.com
86-year-old man dies after Sunday morning crash on Highway 18 in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 86-year-old man died after a Sunday morning traffic collision in the Town of Apple Valley. It happened on January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:03 am, deputies from the Apple Valley Station, and rescue personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash.
paininthepass.info
This Week Roadwork On I-15 In Hesperia
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will continue work on a $122 million project to rehabilitate and repave traffic lanes and ramps and upgrade the drainage systems in the center divider on Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County. This project will not add a extra lane to the freeway or for a train.
Fontana Herald News
Juvenile is injured after man's vehicle crashes into gas station in San Bernardino; suspect is arrested
A man was arrested on charges of DUI and felony hit and run after his vehicle crashed into a gas station in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Jan. 21 at about 10:08 p.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to the Chevron gas station...
San Bernardino police arrest three for string of burglaries at businesses near Santa Ana river
San Bernardino police arrested three people for a string of robberies at businesses near the Santa Ana River in recent days, equaling nearly $10,000 worth of stolen property. According to a release from San Bernardino Police Department, investigators looking into burglaries at several businesses found that the crimes were "being committed by transients camping in the riverbed."Detectives located a "sizable transiet encampment," in the Santa Ana riverbed, including "several high-value items" that included over a dozen laptops, cell phones, iPads, point-of-sale devices, Milwaukee power drills, Stihl chainsaws, concrete saws and hydraulic cutting tools, as well as "a large quantity of new and used construction equipment."Authorities estimate that around $10,000 worth of stolen property was recovered during the investigation.As a result, three people were arrested and charged with felonies. San Bernardino County Public Works plans to clean the camp in coming days. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (909) 384-4885.
vvng.com
Hesperia man ejected, killed in Wednesday morning crash on Highway 138
CAJON VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 39-year-old Hesperia man died in a crash on State Route 138 early Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. It happened on January 18, 2023, at about 4:21 am, on SR 138, near milepost marker 19.00 and Summit Post Office Road. CHP incident...
Fontana Herald News
Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period
Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
vvng.com
Fatal Tesla crash on Bear Valley Road was intentional, driver identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified the driver of a Tesla killed in an “intentional” crash Tuesday night on Bear Valley Road as Dillon A. Vieira, a resident of Hesperia. Just after 8:00 pm, on January 17, 2023, 26-year-old Vieira was...
vvng.com
Missing Victorville man, Hugo Oliver Santamaria, found dead
VICTORVILLE, CA. (VVNG.com) – The search for a missing 36-year-old Victorville man came to a tragic end, the family confirmed. “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce that our brother was found deceased today,” his family stated in a social media update on Jan. 21, 2023.
vvng.com
Man killed in SCE work-related incident remembered
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Johnny Kinkade was remembered by family and friends after he was killed in a work-related incident Monday, Southern California Edison confirmed. Kinkade worked as a troubleman for SCE, which consists of locating and repairing faults with power lines and related devices. Kinkade passed away Monday,...
Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs
Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
paininthepass.info
Mostly A Windy 5 Day Forecast
Southern California, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> This weeks weather forecast for Monday January 23 through Friday January 27 for Southern California. Check out the 5-day forecast below in your area. Cajon Pass/Inland Empire Valley Area Weather:. Monday will be cold, sunny, gusty winds and a high of 59°....
vvng.com
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
globalconstructionreview.com
Skanska to replace 90-year-old bridge in Barstow, CA as city braces for population surge
Skanska has won a $30m contract to replace a near-century-old, steel-and-timber bridge over a big rail yard in Barstow, California as the Mojave Desert city braces for a doubling of its population sparked by a rail-infrastructure building boom. Commissioned by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority, Skanska will replace the...
z1077fm.com
Attempted Murder Suspect arraigned in Joshua Tree, court date set
The suspect in the Twentynine Palms attempted murder back in November of 2022 was arraigned in court on Friday, Jan. 20th. Pejman Elahi appeared before the court and entered not guilty pleas on two felonies; attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a person. Pejman Elahi of Wonder Valley...
Watch: Eagle mom, dad keep their eggs warm during California snowstorm
Eagle Nest Cam footage shows parents Jackie and Shadow taking care of two eggs that were born last week.
2urbangirls.com
San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges
LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
Fontana Herald News
Homicide investigation is underway after 19-year-old Highland resident is shot and killed
A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
247headline.com
Trona Mother Arrested for Murder After Death of Toddler and Critical Injury of Infant
A Trona mother is behind bars after the death of one of her children, and the critical injury of another, authorities said. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at around 5:29 p.m. deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the 13400 block of Athol Street in Trona for the report of two children not breathing. When they arrived they found Catalena Fusaro, 2, and her 11-month-old brother who were pulled from their burning home. The two children were not breathing and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Despite life-saving measures, Catalena died. The 11-month-old boy has since been moved to a trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.
