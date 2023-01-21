ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
paininthepass.info

Fatal Rollover Crash Monday Afternoon On Southbound I-15

HARVARD, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A single-vehicle rollover on southbound Interstate 15 killed a person and airlifted another Monday afternoon. The crash happened at about 2:47pm Monday January 23, 2023. The location was on southbound Interstate 15 at Harvard Road. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

This Week Roadwork On I-15 In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will continue work on a $122 million project to rehabilitate and repave traffic lanes and ramps and upgrade the drainage systems in the center divider on Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County. This project will not add a extra lane to the freeway or for a train.
HESPERIA, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino police arrest three for string of burglaries at businesses near Santa Ana river

San Bernardino police arrested three people for a string of robberies at businesses near the Santa Ana River in recent days, equaling nearly $10,000 worth of stolen property. According to a release from San Bernardino Police Department, investigators looking into burglaries at several businesses found that the crimes were "being committed by transients camping in the riverbed."Detectives located a "sizable transiet encampment," in the Santa Ana riverbed, including "several high-value items" that included over a dozen laptops, cell phones, iPads, point-of-sale devices, Milwaukee power drills, Stihl chainsaws, concrete saws and hydraulic cutting tools, as well as "a large quantity of new and used construction equipment."Authorities estimate that around $10,000 worth of stolen property was recovered during the investigation.As a result, three people were arrested and charged with felonies. San Bernardino County Public Works plans to clean the camp in coming days. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (909) 384-4885. 
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period

Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
vvng.com

Missing Victorville man, Hugo Oliver Santamaria, found dead

VICTORVILLE, CA. (VVNG.com) – The search for a missing 36-year-old Victorville man came to a tragic end, the family confirmed. “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce that our brother was found deceased today,” his family stated in a social media update on Jan. 21, 2023.
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Man killed in SCE work-related incident remembered

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Johnny Kinkade was remembered by family and friends after he was killed in a work-related incident Monday, Southern California Edison confirmed. Kinkade worked as a troubleman for SCE, which consists of locating and repairing faults with power lines and related devices. Kinkade passed away Monday,...
BARSTOW, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
paininthepass.info

Mostly A Windy 5 Day Forecast

Southern California, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> This weeks weather forecast for Monday January 23 through Friday January 27 for Southern California. Check out the 5-day forecast below in your area. Cajon Pass/Inland Empire Valley Area Weather:. Monday will be cold, sunny, gusty winds and a high of 59°....
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
VICTORVILLE, CA
2urbangirls.com

San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges

LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Homicide investigation is underway after 19-year-old Highland resident is shot and killed

A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
HIGHLAND, CA
247headline.com

Trona Mother Arrested for Murder After Death of Toddler and Critical Injury of Infant

A Trona mother is behind bars after the death of one of her children, and the critical injury of another, authorities said. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at around 5:29 p.m. deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the 13400 block of Athol Street in Trona for the report of two children not breathing. When they arrived they found Catalena Fusaro, 2, and her 11-month-old brother who were pulled from their burning home. The two children were not breathing and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Despite life-saving measures, Catalena died. The 11-month-old boy has since been moved to a trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.
TRONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy