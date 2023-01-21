Santiago Vescovi back in lineup for Tennessee basketball vs. LSU

Santiago Vescovi is back for Tennessee basketball after a one-game absence due to a left shoulder injury.

The Vols guard returned to the UT lineup against LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge, Lousiana. He did not play in Tennessee's 70-59 win at Mississippi State on Tuesday. It was the third game Vescovi has missed this season due to the injury, which he originally suffered against McNeese State on Nov. 30. He aggravated the injury against Kentucky on Jan. 14 early in the first half on a foul from Wildcats guard CJ Fredrick.

Vescovi leads Tennessee with 12.9 points per game. He missed Tennessee's games against Alcorn State on Dec. 4 and Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 7 after suffering the injury initially.

Vescovi was hurt against McNeese State when he pump-faked a 3-pointer, then stepped to the side and was clipped by the Cowboys' Christian Shumate. Vescovi tumbled to the court and grabbed his left shoulder. He stretched and moved his shoulder prior to shooting free throws.

This story will be updated.

