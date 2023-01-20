Read full article on original website
Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Jersey City are not reporting many details at this time, but it has been confirmed that a single female victim was shot and killed inside the Toy Factory Apartments building at the corner of Bergen and Virginia Avenues. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the shooting early Tuesday morning. The female victim, who was not identified was reportedly shot multiple times. She was later pronounced dead. Police responded to 911 call reporting a shooting at around 8:15 am on Tuesday. The post Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
News 12
Fire damages Jewish community center in Howell
A fire has damaged a Jewish community center in Howell. The fire started Monday just after 4:30 p.m. on Lanes Pond Road. Flames and smoke could be seen pouring out of the building. No injuries were reported. The Lakewood Scoop was the first to report this story.
wrnjradio.com
Retired NJ state trooper dies from complications relating to 9/11 rescue efforts
WEST TRENTON, NJ – Colonel Patrick J. Callahan has announced the tragic loss of retired New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Gerald T. Barbato #2939, who died as a result of an illness contracted while serving in the line of duty in response to the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Union County Declared Code Blue In Elizabeth
Elizabeth, NJ - Union County has declared a code blue alert from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, 2023, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. When extreme weather conditions are predicted, the Union County Department of Human Services will implement a Countywide Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population. According to the County of Union, a network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation...
insidernj.com
The Death of a Newspaper Icon
The loss of the Hudson Reporter this week was more symbolic than a reality. The newspaper chain in Hudson County had been in decline for more than a decade before being sold off to a Philadelphia circular concern. Founded by a developer, the newspaper chain relied heavily on the real...
17-year-old reported missing in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing in Trenton. Family members and police are asking the public to call the police department if they know about her whereabouts. The Trenton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance. We are searching for 17-year-old, Katie Lucero who is missing from the Trenton area. Lucero was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket and grey pants. Anyone with information please contact us at 609-989-4170 or 609-989-4000. The post 17-year-old reported missing in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
themontclairgirl.com
19 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another busy week has come and gone in Montclair and Essex County. We’ve rounded up all the latest news to keep you up to date on everything happening in the community. Some highlights include: AeroFarm expands its partnership with Newark Public Schools; a teenage boy was killed in a one-car accident in Bloomfield; and a pet vaccination clinic will take place for pet owners in Montclair and Cedar Grove. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
‘Tripledemic’ having its own set of impacts on Jersey Shore families and hospitals
🏥 'Tripledemic' has sent growing number of children and adults to HMH hospitals in Monmouth and Ocean County. 🏥 How RSV cases in children compare to last winter. 🏥 Ways to slow down the spread of Covid, Flu, RSV in Monmouth and Ocean County. The 'tripledemic' has...
Staten Island girl reported missing again
NEW YORK, NY – Police are once again asking the public for assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from her Staten Island home. Ariyah Garcia Smith was reported missing since early Saturday morning. She was also reported missing last week. “It was reported to the police that the missing person was last seen Saturday, January 21, 2023 at approximately 0930 hours leaving her residence,” the NYPD said. “She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. Unknown clothing description.” Police are asking members of the community to The post Staten Island girl reported missing again appeared first on Shore News Network.
Seton Hall is a racist neighbor to Newark residents | Opinion
Homeowners that live in the Newark West Ward, on the streets that border South Orange, have noticed an environmental change that has negatively impacted their quality of life and damaged their property. Since 2011, severe flooding has increased in direct correlation to the expansion and building on the Seton Hall campus.
Twof firefighters, two residents hurt in Thursday Blaze
JERSEY CITY, NJ - Two Jersey City firefighters were hurt, and two residents suffered minor injuries, as a result of a fire on Garfield Avenue on Jan. 19. According to Jersey City spokesperson Kim Wallace-Scalcione, members of the Jersey City Fire Department responded to a report of a working fire in two structures located at 752-754 Garfield Avenue. Upon arrival, JCFD firefighters observed the fire involving the two-story structures as well as a fully involved three-foot alley. Firefighters entered the residential buildings, where many of the residents were sleeping at the time the fire started and helped bring them outside to safety. A total of 14 residents were displaced as a result of the blaze.
Five injured including four firefighters at NYC advocacy group center fire
NEW YORK, NY – A fire broke out early Monday morning in the building that is home to Exodus Transitional Community, a community advocacy group based in East Harlem. The fire was reported at around 12:34 am. Firefighters cleared the building upon their arrival and then began battling the fire, which consumed the three-story building. FDNY Chief John Esposito reported the building’s roof had collapsed during the fire. “Units arrived on the scene, found smoke in the building, called additional units to the scene, and eventually discovered fire on three floors of the building,” Esposito said. “We eventually had a The post Five injured including four firefighters at NYC advocacy group center fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘50s dealership was the pride of Jersey City’s Italian-American community | Legends & Landmarks
The vintage A.C. Chevrolet auto center and showroom recently demolished in the Journal Square area of Jersey City was a much-heralded, award-winning building when dedicated in December 1953 — an instant mid-century landmark that symbolized in steel, aluminum, concrete and glass the generations-making automotive ambitions of Hudson County’s Italian-American community.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service “Operation Ocean Surge” Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County
The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. “Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
Report: Slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera’s widow announces pregnancy at one year memorial
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Family, friends, NYPD brass, and others gathered inside St. Patrick’s Cathedral Saturday morning for a memorial mass one year after NYPD Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were slain. Rivera, 22, and Mora, 27, were killed in the line-of-duty on Jan. 21, 2022 while...
$80K Fast Play Ticket Soldin Middlesex County
TRENTON, NJ –A very lucky lottery player won $80,398 today. The ticket was 50% of the jackpot. The winning Fast Play Progressive ticket was sold at Welsh Farm on Gatzmer Avenue in Jamesway. The post $80K Fast Play Ticket Soldin Middlesex County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family owned Wall Township dental practice celebrates 90th year in business
by Fran Kirschner Not many businesses can say this! Campi Dental announced the 90th anniversary of its family-owned, fourth-generation dental practice in Wall Township, N.J., led by third-generation partners John G. Campi III, DMD (Dr. Jack Campi), and Joseph G. Campi, DMD (Dr. Joe Campi). Since 1933, Campi Dental has provided state-of-the-art family and cosmetic dentistry, including oral surgery and orthodontics. Throughout its 90 years, Campi Dental has also grown its philanthropic efforts and long-standing tradition of giving back to the community with Campi Cares. The founder of Campi Dental, John G. Campi, DDS, started the Boys and Girls The post Family owned Wall Township dental practice celebrates 90th year in business appeared first on Shore News Network.
