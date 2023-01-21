Uros Plavsic dealing with illness for Tennessee basketball at LSU, not in starting lineup

Tennessee basketball got Santiago Vescovi back against LSU on Saturday, but it might be without Uros Plavsic.

The senior forward became ill Saturday morning and was not in the starting lineup in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to Vol Network. Plavsic is averaging 6.1 points and 4.2 rebounds this season.

Tyreke Key missed Tennessee's 70-59 win at Mississippi State on Tuesday with an illness. Vescovi also did not play at MSU due to a left shoulder injury, which he aggravated in UT's loss to Kentucky on Jan. 14. Vescovi initially suffered the injury on Nov. 30 and missed the following two games.

This story will be updated.

