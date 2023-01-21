ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Northeast Ohio vs. America Showcase: Massillon to play Valdosta in high school football

By Peter Holland Jr., The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago

Two of the nation's winningest high school football programs are set to collide at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium this year. Three recent Ohio High School Athletic Association state champions will be there, too, as part of a big, one-day football event in Massillon.

After weeks of rumors about the two teams finally playing each other, the Massillon Tigers will play Valdosta (Ga.) to kick off the 2023 season in the inaugural Northeast Ohio vs. America Showcase, which is set for 7 p.m., Aug. 18. The game is at Massillon's Paul Brown Tiger Stadium and will be part four-game event that day.

The first game will kick off at noon and the other three games will feature three other Ohio powerhouses — St. Edward, Glenville and Hoban. Opponents for the other three Ohio schools will be announced in the weeks to come.

Northeast Ohio Big School High School Football is orchestrating the showcase. That organization's founder, Matt Hankins, confirmed the event and the Massillon-Valdosta game.

"Our goal is to create the most special weekend in the history of HSFB," Hankins texted to the Repository.

Despite the years of discussion between Massillon and Valdosta about scheduling each other, this will be the first time ever the two elite programs will be on the same field together. Valdosta is No. 1 in the nation in all-time high school football wins, while Massillon is No. 4.

Hankins envisions the event as a way to promote four of the top teams in Northeast Ohio on a big stage against top-tier opponents from around the country. Hankins' nonprofit organization is a recruiting brand that provides promotional content dedicated to high school football prospects in Northeast Ohio.

"To be able to shine a huge light on Massillon Ohio, Northeast Ohio, (and) Ohio, as well as all the programs participating, is super exciting," Hankins texted. "There are so many great programs and coaches here in Northeast Ohio, and our brand of ball is special. To be able to showcase the depths of talent, kids that leave every ounce on the field, and passionate communities keeps me up at night with excitement! This is about our past, current and future."

Using figures from the NFL's Play Football website, Valdosta's win total stands at 941 entering 2023. Louisville (Ky.) Male is next in all-time wins with 937, followed by Mayfield (Ky.) at 933 and Massillon at 932.

Valdosta calls itself "Titletown USA" and owns six national championships and 24 state titles. Valdosta went 8-3 last season, losing in the first round of its state playoffs. The Wildcats are guided by Shelton Felton, who was elevated to head coach after being the interim coach during the 2021 season.

Massillon, owner of 24 state poll titles, is coming off a 12-2 season and a trip to the Division II state semifinals. Head coach Nate Moore surpassed Paul Brown's record for most wins in program history last season. Massillon has yet to release its 2023 schedule.

Massillon Tigers Football: 'I knew Ohio State was the right choice': Willtrell Hartson a preferred walk-on for Buckeyes

Hoban defeated Massillon in that state semifinal on its way to a second straight state runner-up finish . The Knights last won a state title in 2020 (defeating Massillon) and have won five total since 2015.

Archbishop Hoban Football: Hoban head coach Tim Tyrrell was influenced by Ohio State great Jim Tressel

St. Edward and Glenville won state championships in Division I and IV, respectively, this past December in Canton. For St. Ed's it was its second straight state title, with its only loss of 2022 coming at Massillon to the Tigers during Week 5 of the regular season.

OHSAA State Championships: OHSAA Football Finals Replay - A look back at 2022 state championship weekend in Canton

Hankins' "goal is to put winning programs vs winning programs."

"As high school football at the highest level continues to trend towards college-like football, we must continue to trend in that direction with other top states," he texted.

More: Ardell Banks, Marcus Moore, Cynceir McNeal headline North team of OHSFCA All-Star game

