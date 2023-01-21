ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 3 Houston bounces back, tops UCF 82-71

ORLANDO, Fla. — Emanuel Sharp came off the bench to score 18 points and No. 3 Houston bounced back from a loss that knocked it from the top spot in the rankings, beating UCF 82-71 on Wednesday night. Jarace Walker added 17 points, Jamal Shead had 14 points and...
