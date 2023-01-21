ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt basketball's Tyrin Lawrence motivated by Georgia recruiting snub vs Bulldogs

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago
Vanderbilt basketball guard Tyrin Lawrence had extra motivation for Saturday's game against Georgia.

Lawrence, a native of Monticello, Georgia, said he didn't get any recruiting interest from the Bulldogs out of high school.

"Coming out of high school, I felt like I was good enough to come here and play, but unfortunately, they never gave me a chance," Lawrence said. "Anytime I step on the court against them, looking to get a win."

Lawrence scored 15 points with four rebounds, two assists, two steals and no turnovers in Vanderbilt's 85-82 win, Georgia's first home loss of the season. The Commodores (10-9, 3-3 SEC) got back over .500 with the win playing without two top big men.

It was the third straight game Lawrence had scored double-digit points and his second straight game without a turnover. He also led the team in plus-minus with a plus-five mark.

