Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. No. 9 Tennessee

Tigers look to shock the Volunteers, face defensive minded squad in the PMAC.

Final: Tennessee 77, LSU 56

Second Half

Volunteers go on an 8-0 run to balloon their lead to 24 points as we reach the 14 minute mark in the second half.

Score Update: Tennessee 46, LSU 30 - 15:51

LSU has knocked down their last three field goal attempts to start the half, but Tennessee continues throwing their fair share of punches back.

KJ Williams knocks down back-to-back baskets for the Tigers to start the second half, but the Volunteers respond quickly with a three of their own.

Halftime: Tennessee 39, LSU 22

First Half

Tigers are in the midst of another significant scoring drought after a Cam Hayes three cut the lead the single digits. After nearly three minutes without a field goal, Tennessee has opened up a 14 point lead after a 13-3 run.

Score Update: Tennessee 24, LSU 17 - 4:48

LSU is shooting just 10% (1-for-10) from three-point range and 35% (6-for-17) from the field. Their defense is keeping them around, but inconsistent offensive play once again is plaguing this unit.

Former LSU commit Julian Philips is showing out for Tennessee this afternoon. The freshman forward is up to eight points including a pair of triples. Tigers continue playing from behind here in the PMAC, trailing 24-15.

Tigers are now 4-for-13 from the field after an efficient start, but their defensive effort has kept them within striking distance. LSU trails 16-13 with 7:54 remaining, Derek Fountain has given this unit big-time minutes.

Score Update: Tennessee 15, LSU 9 - 10:22

A pair of free throws from Derek Fountain ends a near seven-minute scoring drought for LSU. The Volunteers came into tonight's matchup as one of the top defenses in the country and certainly look as good as advertised.

Tigers are in the midst of a six-minute scoring drought that has catapulted Tennessee to a 7-0 run. LSU trails by six.

Score Update: Tennessee 8, LSU 7 - 13:49

LSU is 3-for-5 from the field to start this one off. Small sample size, but much better shooting than last game's showing against Auburn.

Back-to-back threes by the Volunteers give them the lead at the first media timeout. Tigers trail 8-7 with 15:57 remaining in the half.

Tigers feed the post early to KJ Williams who scores the first points of the afternoon to get things rolling here in the PMAC. Volunteers respond with a quick basket of their own.

Pregame

Starting Lineup for LSU:

G: Justice Williams

G: Cam Hayes

G: Adam Miller

F: Derek Fountain

F: KJ Williams

Tigers remain without starting point guard Juice Hill who has left LSU due to personal reasons. Reserve guard Mwani Wilkinson is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Tigers Enter "Must-Win" Territory

Matt McMahon and his LSU Tigers will look to flip the script against No. 9 Tennessee after losing five straight conference games to Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Florida. Taking on the Volunteers (15-3) in the PMAC on Saturday, the Tigers will certainly have their work cut out for them.

It’s been a tough stretch in conference play so far, aside from an upset win over Arkansas in the SEC opener, but the Tigers continue to utilize their “take it one game at a time” approach.