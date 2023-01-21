ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

JV COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Lady Broncos hold off West Point 42-29 to advance

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – This year’s Cullman County Basketball Tournament officially tipped off at Tom Drake Coliseum Saturday afternoon and we got things started with the opening round of the JV Girls Brackets. (4) Holly Pond faced off against (5) West Point and after taking an imposing, 23-1 lead in the first half, the Lady Broncos had to hold off a furious comeback effort from the Lady Warriors in the third quarter to pull away and advance with a 42-29 win.

Baskets by Blakely Baggett and Alyssia Mitchell gave the Lady Broncos an early, 4-0 lead over West Point. Kealie Harbison split a pair of free throws to get the Lady Warriors on the board and make it a 4-1 game but unfortunately for the West Point crowd, it was the only point they recorded in the first half. Baggett knocked down another jumper and Mitchell drained a three to help put Holly Pond in front 10-1 going into the second quarter.

The Lady Broncos continued to add to their lead. Buckets from Abbey Jones and Baggett made it a 14-1 game early in the second and after Phoebe Jones sank a pair of free throws, Abbey Jones buried another three-pointer to stretch the lead to 19-1. Mitchell took a steal the other way for an easy basket and Phoebe Jones laid one in with 30 seconds on the clock to give Holly Pond a commanding, 23-1 advantage at halftime.

Presli Carr pulled down an offensive rebound and scored to make it a 25-1 game at the start of the third quarter but a free throw from Katie Beth Yovino finally ended the scoring drought for West Point and trimmed the lead to 25-2. Abbey Jones split a pair of free throws to get the point back but the Lady Warriors weren’t done chipping away. McKenzie Nix scored inside to make it 26-4 and Yovino drilled a three to cut the lead to 26-7. Yovino had the hot hand for West Point and she scored the next five points for the Lady Warriors to bring the lead down to 26-12 with two minutes remaining in the third. Nix netted a pair of free throws to make it 26-14 and with just over a minute to play in the period, Harbison knocked down a three from the left wing to cut the lead to 26-17 going into the fourth. West Point outscored Holly Pond 16-3 in the third quarter.

The Lady Warriors kept chipping away to start the final frame when Nix drained a three-pointer to make it a 26-20 game, but West Point wasn’t able to come any closer than that the rest of the way. A pair of scores from Baggett helped the Lady Broncos move back in front 31-20 with five minutes to play and Mitchell sank four straight from the free throw line to make it 35-22. Libby Stallings and Nix exchanged baskets to make it a 37-24 game with three minutes on the clock and Holly Pond added a few more points at the free throw line to pull away with a 42-29 win over the Lady Warriors.

Mitchell led the way for the Lady Broncos with 12 points in the win. Abbey Jones added 11, Baggett finished with 10 and Stallings posted seven. Nix led West Point with nine points in the loss, followed by Yovino with nine and Harbison with seven.

Holly Pond will take on the top-seeded Good Hope Lady Raiders in the JV Girls semifinals Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Cullman Tribune

COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Cold Springs advances with 52-23 win over Hanceville

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Our first varsity matchup of this year’s Cullman County Basketball Tournament was a battle between the Cold Springs Lady Eagles and the Lady Bulldogs of Hanceville Monday night. The Lady Bulldogs took an early lead but the Lady Eagles, led by Ella Dickerson with 26 points, were able to pull away in the second half and collect a 52-23 win over Hanceville. With the win, Cold Springs has secured a spot in the semifinals Thursday night and will take on either Fairview or Holly Pond. Both teams started fast in the opening period. A pair of quick scores...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Fairview pulls away to top West Point 65-47

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Fairview Aggies squared off against the West Point Warriors in Monday’s nightcap at the Cullman County Tournament and after battling it out for three tight quarters, the Aggies were able to take control of the momentum in the fourth and outscored the Warriors 21-7 in the final eight minutes to pull away and collect a 65-47 win. A pair of free throws by Jacob Harbison put West Point on the scoreboard first, but a pair of baskets by Cylas Yarbrough gave Fairview a 4-2 lead. Both teams traded baskets for most of the first quarter. Another Yarbrough...
WEST POINT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

JV COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Fairview edges Cold Springs 41-38 to advance

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The second of Saturday’s JV Girls matchups featured Fairview and Cold Springs and it was another nailbiter at Tom Drake Coliseum. The Lady Aggies led by 11 at the half but needed a pair of free throws from Peyton Defoor in the final 25 seconds of the game to edge out the Lady Eagles 41-38 and advance to the JV Girls finals. The Lady Aggies led 3-0 early in the first after a steal and score by Peyton Defoor and a free throw from Aynslie Holm. Hollyn Bruer hit a pair of free throws for Cold Springs on...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

JV COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Vinemont takes 54-51 thriller over Holly Pond

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Cullman County Tournament action continued with a matchup between Holly Pond and Vinemont’s JV Boys Saturday afternoon and their battle came down to the wire. The Eagles led by as many as 19 at one point but had to withstand a big second half from the Broncos to squeak out a thrilling, 54-51 win and advance to the semifinals. Vinemont got off to a 6-0 start thanks to baskets from Colton Gillis, Hayden Robinson and Jeremy Harbison. Boston Gibbs scored on the other end to get the Broncos on the board and make it a 6-2 game but...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

ARCHERY: Vinemont sweeps team titles at NASP Winter Warm Up; EES, CMS win at Tri-County Kickoff

CORDOVA, Ala. – Local archery squads were on the road competing this weekend and several of them returned home with some hardware. Vinemont Elementary, Vinemont Middle and Vinemont High School each won their respective team titles at the NASP Winter Warm Up in Cordova Saturday and in Guntersville Friday, East Elementary and Cullman Middle School captured wins at the Tri-County Kickoff. Individually at Cordova, Vinemont’s Tucker Robinson was the overall champion after posting a score of 294 with 24 tens and Vinemont’s Gavin Phillips was the top scorer in the middle school boys division with a score of 284 with 15...
VINEMONT, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed when her Mercedes strikes tree

An Alabama was killed Sunday morning when her car struck an embankment and then a tree, state troopers said. Melanie D. McKinney, 48, of Red Bay, Alabama, was killed in the crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Franklin County. Troopers said McKinney’s 2010 Mercedes SLK 300 left the roadway...
RED BAY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jerome Lee Newton

Jerome Lee Newton, age 55, of Arley, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at UAB hospital. He was born July 12, 1967, in Birmingham, Alabama. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church in Helicon, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Greg Dollar will officiate. Jerome is survived by his sons, Tyler (Mylie) Newton, and Seth (Carolina) Newton; granddaughter, Holley Newton; mother, Betty Newton; siblings, James Gramann, Wanda Newton, Robert Newton; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Regena Newton; and father, A.W. Newton.
ARLEY, AL
WHNT-TV

One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway in Decatur

OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each mobile pantry giveaway to move towards its goal of wiping out hunger. On Saturday, they partnered with Impact Church to serve those in need in Decatur. One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway …. OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Robert Elmer (Bob) Waters

Robert Elmer (Bob) Waters, 91 Robert Elmer (Bob) Waters, age 91, passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. He was born on March 9, 1931, to John and Laura Livingston Waters. Bob grew up in a large loving family with his nine siblings in Hanceville, Alabama, and graduated from Hanceville High School in 1950. After high school, Bob joined the Air Force where he met his wife, Betty, who was an Air Force flight nurse. He proudly served his country for 21 years. His time of service included the Korean and Vietnam War Era.  Upon his retirement from the Air Force, Bob founded...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Richard Donald Elliott

Richard Donald Elliott, age 84, of Double Springs, passed away Jan. 22, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. He was born Feb. 16, 1938 in Jasper, Alabama to Henry Leonas Elliott and Vonnie Elizabeth Jackson Elliott. He was married to his beloved wife Mamie Sue for 55 years. He loved his family, his country, and Alabama football. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Double Springs. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2022 at the church with Bro. Phillip Twilley officiating. Interment will follow in Double Springs Memorial Gardens. Richard is survived by his wife, Mamie Sue Parrish Elliott; son, Richard D. Elliott II and wife Vickie; daughter, Pamela Elliott Zeedar and husband JJ; grandson, Justin Patton and wife Emily; granddaughters, Meghan Fazekas and husband Michael, Delaney Gist and husband Noah, and Lilly Zeedar; great grandchildren, Hudson Carroll Patton, Lilly Adams, Luke Milligan, and Raiden Patton; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Leonas Elliott; mother, Vonnie Stewart; and siblings, Willa Lee, Gus, Maxine, Marcell, Roberta, Mary, Martha, and Fred.  
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The World Around Jae and Beyond

Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

City school board recognizes theatre department, introduces new coach

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman High School (CHS) Theatre was recognized by the Cullman City School Board Tuesday evening for the group’s best-in-show performance at the recent Walter Trumbauer Theatre High School Festival at Troy University.  “Cullman High School Theatre picked up a Best in Show Award at the 82nd Walter Trumbauer Theatre High School Festival at Troy University in early December,” said Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff.  “The group, directed by Mr. Wayne Cook and Ms. Sarah Jane Skinner, will now head to Lexington, Kentucky, on March 1-5 to compete in the Southeastern Theatre Conference, which is a first for...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James William Floyd

Funeral service for James William Floyd, age 29, of Falkville, will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Bro. Chuck Johnston officiating; burial at Macedonia Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Floyd passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. He was born, July 20, 1993. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James V and Mary E Martin. Survivors include his parents, Sandra and John Schafer; brothers, Chris Miller, Jerred (Crystal) Schafer and Erik (Katlin) Schafer; sister, Katti (Patrick) Mann, and a host of other family and friends.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Deadlines for Wallace State scholarships near

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – For many students, attending college would not be a reality if not for grants and scholarships. While grants are needs based, scholarships are options for all students who meet specific criteria. The deadline for Wallace State Community College (WSCC) scholarships is Feb. 15. For WSCC Future Foundation scholarships, the deadline is March. 3.   Below are scholarship opportunities for WSCC students:  Presidential Scholarships  Must be majoring in academic program of study Awarded for up to 16 credit hours per semester Factors include the combination of ACT composite score, cumulative GPA, completed scholarship application and a personal mission statement ACT score plus GPA must equal...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Hunter Stanley

Hunter Stanley entered the gates of heaven on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at the age of 30. Hunter was a resident of Cullman, Alabama. He was born on March 30, 1992 in Birmingham, Alabama to Barry Dwayne Stanley and Tonnia Lynn Maddox Stanley. He was a graduate of Hayden High School, later he attended Wallace State Community College where his studies were in Business. He decided that college was not the place for him, so he joined, like the men in his family, the military. He served in the United States Army for four years, until being medically discharged, serving...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCBOE recognizes Vinemont InSPIRESS team

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) recognized Vinemont High School’s Team RHAD for its historic win in December at the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Innovative System Project for the Increased Recruitment of Emerging STEM Students (InSPIRESS) competition. Members of the  first and only all-girls team to win include Savannah Keel (lead design), Sadie Land (project manager), Faith Rusk (lead outreach), Kimberly Wilt (chief engineer) and Angela Harris (assistant outreach). The team sponsor is Shannon Bridges.  Instructors who recently earned their board certification were recognized as well. They include:  Tiffiany Ellis Good Hope High School (GHHS) Sara Kirkpatrick Good...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County teen reported missing, last seen Friday

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find 17-year-old Nadalie Faith Griffin. Griffin left her home Friday and has not been seen since. She has no cell phone that family members are aware of, the sheriff's office said. Griffin is described as being 5 feet tall...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Donations to Blount County Animal Adoption Center in Country Boy Eddie’s memory

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – Gordon “Country Boy Eddie” Burns’ passing on Friday, Jan. 13, at age 92 left many reminiscing about early mornings spent getting ready for school while he sang to us from the television set. Despite his celebrity, Burns remained down to earth, spending his years at home in Warrior.  As a young man, Burns served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Married for 61 years until her passing to Edwina Acton Burns, he is survived by his son, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.  His early morning television show, “The Country Boy Eddie Show,” aired for 37 years....
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

