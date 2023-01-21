Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a resolution Wednesday expressing solidarity with people in Iran who have been risking imprisonment and even death to protest against the country’s theocracy. The 420-1 vote marked the latest round of international condemnation against Iran's government, which has...
Advocates ask Congress to pressure social media firms over fentanyl crisis
The Energy and Commerce Committee sought solutions Wednesday for illicit drug dealing on social media sites.
Comments / 0