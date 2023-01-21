ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a resolution Wednesday expressing solidarity with people in Iran who have been risking imprisonment and even death to protest against the country’s theocracy. The 420-1 vote marked the latest round of international condemnation against Iran's government, which has...
