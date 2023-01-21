Read full article on original website
Antoine Davis 2nd all-time in NCAA scoring behind Maravich
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Antoine Davis scored a season-high 42 points and moved into second place on the NCAA all-time scoring list behind only Pete Maravich on Saturday. The mark came in Detroit Mercy’s 89-77 win over IUPUI. Davis, a fifth-year graduate, has 3,274 points. He passed former Portland State star Freeman Williams, who scored 3,249 points from 1974-78. Maravich’s total of 3,667 is the last remaining goal. Davis also had five assists and his eight 3-pointers extended his Division I record to 521, five behind the all-time NCAA mark of John Grotberg, who finished with 526 for D-III Grinnell in 2009.
WESTERN ILLINOIS 92, NORTH DAKOTA 80
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 84, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 59, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 58
TEXAS SOUTHERN 71, ALABAMA STATE 65
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
MORGAN STATE 77, NORFOLK STATE 71
Howard 90, Coppin St. 76
ALCORN STATE 76, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 68
Milwaukee 150, Detroit 130
PENN 76, HARTFORD 52
DELAWARE STATE 88, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 85, OT
Utah 120, Charlotte 102
Farrakhan and Eastern Michigan host Toledo
Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-15, 1-5 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-6, 4-2 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -19; over/under is 165.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces the Toledo Rockets after Noah Farrakhan scored 26 points in Eastern Michigan's 88-67 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Rockets are 7-1 on their...
Portland 147, San Antonio 127
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
GRAMBLING STATE 77, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 70
No. 5 UConn 94, DePaul 51
NO. 17 BAYLOR 75, NO. 9 KANSAS 69
VIRGINIA TECH 78, DUKE 75
