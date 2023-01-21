Read full article on original website
Bacot leads North Carolina; NC State’s Terquavion Smith hurt
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 23 points and 18 rebounds on a record-setting day, RJ Davis scored 26 points, and North Carolina defeated North Carolina State 80-69 on Saturday. Bacot established the North Carolina record with his 61st career double-double, breaking a tie with Billy Cunningham....
UNC at Syracuse Preview
ESPN (Rece Davis, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray) “From a defensive standpoint, they do a terrific job of protecting the paint and contesting shots. They make it very difficult to find a rhythm on the offensive end. At the end of the day, we’re going to have to make some shots and we’re going to have to make some 3s. And so our ability to shoot the basketball is going to be huge against Syracuse. Defensively, they’ve got some really gifted and talented players that not only can score, but they can create shots in one-on-one situations. And so for us, to be able to defend and defend without fouling and rebound the basketball, (that will) allow us to get out in transition. I think that’s going to be huge for us.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on Monday, assessing the matchup against the Orange.
COLGATE 64, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 51
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Moffatt 2-5, Lynch-Daniels 2-6, Smith 1-1, Richardson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Records 4, Woodward 2, Baker). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 5, Lynch-Daniels 3, Richardson 2, Baker, Records). Steals: 9 (Richardson 3, Moffatt 2, Records 2, Smith...
NO. 17 BAYLOR 75, NO. 9 KANSAS 69
Percentages: FG .462, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Wilson 3-7, Dick 2-5, Harris 0-1, Pettiford 0-1, Yesufu 0-2, McCullar 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Harris, McCullar, Wilson). Turnovers: 13 (Harris 4, Rice 3, McCullar 2, Adams, Pettiford, Udeh, Wilson). Steals: 5 (McCullar 2,...
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
Live from Woodland High: No. 1 OT Kam Pringle announces college decision!
Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle has been a priority target for South Carolina since the Gamecocks offered nearly two years ago and now he’s ready to reveal his future home. Now a rising senior and the No. 1 offensive tackle in his class,...
DELAWARE STATE 88, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 85, OT
Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Robinson 3-6, Stitt 1-2, Staten 1-4, Muniz 1-5, Stone 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stone 2). Turnovers: 15 (Staten 4, Muniz 3, Somerville 2, Stitt 2, Stone 2, Johnson, Robinson). Steals: 7 (Johnson 2, Muniz 2,...
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
Percentages: FG .408, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Bane 3-4, Jackson Jr. 3-6, Aldama 2-5, Jones 2-5, Brooks 1-5, Williams 1-6, Chandler 0-1, Lofton Jr. 0-1, Williams Jr. 0-1, Roddy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brooks, Jackson Jr., Tillman). Turnovers: 15 (Bane 4, Clarke...
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 84, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70
Percentages: FG .567, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Whitley 2-4, Byrd 1-2, Lyons 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Woods 0-1, Etienne 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Whitley). Turnovers: 10 (Whitley 3, Byrd 2, Etienne 2, Reynolds, Rollins, Woods). Steals: 6 (Byrd 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Woods).
HOWARD 90, COPPIN STATE 76
Percentages: FG .429, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Hood 3-9, Sessoms 3-9, Rojas 2-3, Titus 2-5, Tarke 1-3, Blue 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Steers 2, Rojas, Titus). Turnovers: 10 (Titus 4, Sessoms 2, Hood, Spurlock, Steers, Tarke). Steals: 4 (Titus 2, Blue, Sessoms).
Orlando 113, Boston 98
Percentages: FG .434, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 18-46, .391 (Brown 5-11, Tatum 4-10, Hauser 3-6, White 2-4, Horford 2-7, Griffin 1-2, Pritchard 1-4, Kornet 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (White 2, Hauser, Williams). Turnovers: 18 (Brown 5, Tatum 3, White 3, Williams 3, Horford, Kabengele,...
MORGAN STATE 77, NORFOLK STATE 71
Percentages: FG .368, FT .763. 3-Point Goals: 0-13, .000 (Tate 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Bryant 0-8). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Chambers 2, Bryant, C.Brown, Jones). Turnovers: 9 (C.Brown 5, Bryant 2, Jenkins). Steals: 4 (Bankston 2, C.Brown 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MORGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
TEXAS SOUTHERN 71, ALABAMA STATE 65
Percentages: FG .410, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Farooq 3-5, Jo.Walker 1-1, Barnes 1-5, Mortle 1-5, Henry 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jo.Walker 2, Barnes, Carter, Mortle, Nicholas). Turnovers: 11 (Farooq 4, Nicholas 3, Carter 2, Craig, Jo.Walker). Steals: 5 (Mortle 3, Craig, Granger).
Utah 120, Charlotte 102
Percentages: FG .447, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Rozier 2-8, Smith Jr. 0-1, Thor 0-1, McDaniels 0-2, McGowens 0-2, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Williams 3, Richards 2, McDaniels, Plumlee). Turnovers: 14 (Hayward 4, McDaniels 3, Washington 3, Plumlee 2, Rozier, Williams). Steals:...
GRAMBLING STATE 77, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 70
Percentages: FG .542, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-9, .556 (Christon 2-3, Murrell 2-4, Smith 1-1, Cotton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aku, Christon, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Cowart 4, Smith 3, Aku 2, Cotton 2, Lamin 2, Moton 2, Murrell 2, Christon). Steals: 11 (Cowart 5,...
VIRGINIA TECH 78, DUKE 75
Percentages: FG .483, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Filipowski 4-8, Whitehead 2-2, Proctor 2-6, Mitchell 1-2, Grandison 0-1, Roach 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Filipowski, Mitchell, Proctor). Turnovers: 7 (Mitchell 2, Whitehead 2, Filipowski, Proctor, Young). Steals: 4 (Filipowski 2, Proctor, Young). Technical Fouls:...
WESTERN ILLINOIS 92, NORTH DAKOTA 80
Percentages: FG .516, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Norman 3-8, Danielson 2-2, Omot 1-5, Eaglestaff 1-6, Levias 0-1, Tsartsidze 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Omot). Turnovers: 10 (Norman 4, Danielson 2, Trent 2, Eaglestaff, Tsartsidze). Steals: 2 (Trent, Tsartsidze). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. W....
CHICAGO STATE 74, COASTAL CAROLINA 70
Percentages: FG .472, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Cardet 3-3, Weaver 3-9, Davis 2-4, Green 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Kacuol 0-1, Corbett 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Cardet). Turnovers: 10 (Weaver 3, Cardet 2, Cole 2, Corbett 2, Kacuol). Steals: 4 (Corbett, Davis, Johnson, Weaver).
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 59, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 58
Percentages: FG .361, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Nugent 1-4, Phillip 1-4, Styles 1-4, Hupstead 0-1, Davis 0-2, Thompson 0-3, Voyles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Fofana 3, Styles 2, Voyles 2, Anderson, Davis, Hupstead, Nugent, Phillip, Pollard). Steals: 12 (Nugent 6,...
