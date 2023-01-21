ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

UNC at Syracuse Preview

ESPN (Rece Davis, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray) “From a defensive standpoint, they do a terrific job of protecting the paint and contesting shots. They make it very difficult to find a rhythm on the offensive end. At the end of the day, we’re going to have to make some shots and we’re going to have to make some 3s. And so our ability to shoot the basketball is going to be huge against Syracuse. Defensively, they’ve got some really gifted and talented players that not only can score, but they can create shots in one-on-one situations. And so for us, to be able to defend and defend without fouling and rebound the basketball, (that will) allow us to get out in transition. I think that’s going to be huge for us.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on Monday, assessing the matchup against the Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
Porterville Recorder

COLGATE 64, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 51

Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Moffatt 2-5, Lynch-Daniels 2-6, Smith 1-1, Richardson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Records 4, Woodward 2, Baker). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 5, Lynch-Daniels 3, Richardson 2, Baker, Records). Steals: 9 (Richardson 3, Moffatt 2, Records 2, Smith...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 17 BAYLOR 75, NO. 9 KANSAS 69

Percentages: FG .462, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Wilson 3-7, Dick 2-5, Harris 0-1, Pettiford 0-1, Yesufu 0-2, McCullar 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Harris, McCullar, Wilson). Turnovers: 13 (Harris 4, Rice 3, McCullar 2, Adams, Pettiford, Udeh, Wilson). Steals: 5 (McCullar 2,...
WACO, TX
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
New York Post

Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools

Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times.  “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3.  The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
OREGON STATE
Porterville Recorder

DELAWARE STATE 88, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 85, OT

Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Robinson 3-6, Stitt 1-2, Staten 1-4, Muniz 1-5, Stone 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stone 2). Turnovers: 15 (Staten 4, Muniz 3, Somerville 2, Stitt 2, Stone 2, Johnson, Robinson). Steals: 7 (Johnson 2, Muniz 2,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 133, Memphis 100

Percentages: FG .408, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Bane 3-4, Jackson Jr. 3-6, Aldama 2-5, Jones 2-5, Brooks 1-5, Williams 1-6, Chandler 0-1, Lofton Jr. 0-1, Williams Jr. 0-1, Roddy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brooks, Jackson Jr., Tillman). Turnovers: 15 (Bane 4, Clarke...
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 84, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70

Percentages: FG .567, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Whitley 2-4, Byrd 1-2, Lyons 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Woods 0-1, Etienne 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Whitley). Turnovers: 10 (Whitley 3, Byrd 2, Etienne 2, Reynolds, Rollins, Woods). Steals: 6 (Byrd 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Woods).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

HOWARD 90, COPPIN STATE 76

Percentages: FG .429, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Hood 3-9, Sessoms 3-9, Rojas 2-3, Titus 2-5, Tarke 1-3, Blue 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Steers 2, Rojas, Titus). Turnovers: 10 (Titus 4, Sessoms 2, Hood, Spurlock, Steers, Tarke). Steals: 4 (Titus 2, Blue, Sessoms).
BALTIMORE, MD
Porterville Recorder

Orlando 113, Boston 98

Percentages: FG .434, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 18-46, .391 (Brown 5-11, Tatum 4-10, Hauser 3-6, White 2-4, Horford 2-7, Griffin 1-2, Pritchard 1-4, Kornet 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (White 2, Hauser, Williams). Turnovers: 18 (Brown 5, Tatum 3, White 3, Williams 3, Horford, Kabengele,...
Porterville Recorder

MORGAN STATE 77, NORFOLK STATE 71

Percentages: FG .368, FT .763. 3-Point Goals: 0-13, .000 (Tate 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Bryant 0-8). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Chambers 2, Bryant, C.Brown, Jones). Turnovers: 9 (C.Brown 5, Bryant 2, Jenkins). Steals: 4 (Bankston 2, C.Brown 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MORGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
BALTIMORE, MD
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS SOUTHERN 71, ALABAMA STATE 65

Percentages: FG .410, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Farooq 3-5, Jo.Walker 1-1, Barnes 1-5, Mortle 1-5, Henry 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jo.Walker 2, Barnes, Carter, Mortle, Nicholas). Turnovers: 11 (Farooq 4, Nicholas 3, Carter 2, Craig, Jo.Walker). Steals: 5 (Mortle 3, Craig, Granger).
MONTGOMERY, AL
Porterville Recorder

Utah 120, Charlotte 102

Percentages: FG .447, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Rozier 2-8, Smith Jr. 0-1, Thor 0-1, McDaniels 0-2, McGowens 0-2, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Williams 3, Richards 2, McDaniels, Plumlee). Turnovers: 14 (Hayward 4, McDaniels 3, Washington 3, Plumlee 2, Rozier, Williams). Steals:...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

GRAMBLING STATE 77, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 70

Percentages: FG .542, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-9, .556 (Christon 2-3, Murrell 2-4, Smith 1-1, Cotton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aku, Christon, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Cowart 4, Smith 3, Aku 2, Cotton 2, Lamin 2, Moton 2, Murrell 2, Christon). Steals: 11 (Cowart 5,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

VIRGINIA TECH 78, DUKE 75

Percentages: FG .483, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Filipowski 4-8, Whitehead 2-2, Proctor 2-6, Mitchell 1-2, Grandison 0-1, Roach 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Filipowski, Mitchell, Proctor). Turnovers: 7 (Mitchell 2, Whitehead 2, Filipowski, Proctor, Young). Steals: 4 (Filipowski 2, Proctor, Young). Technical Fouls:...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

WESTERN ILLINOIS 92, NORTH DAKOTA 80

Percentages: FG .516, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Norman 3-8, Danielson 2-2, Omot 1-5, Eaglestaff 1-6, Levias 0-1, Tsartsidze 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Omot). Turnovers: 10 (Norman 4, Danielson 2, Trent 2, Eaglestaff, Tsartsidze). Steals: 2 (Trent, Tsartsidze). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. W....
ILLINOIS STATE
Porterville Recorder

CHICAGO STATE 74, COASTAL CAROLINA 70

Percentages: FG .472, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Cardet 3-3, Weaver 3-9, Davis 2-4, Green 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Kacuol 0-1, Corbett 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Cardet). Turnovers: 10 (Weaver 3, Cardet 2, Cole 2, Corbett 2, Kacuol). Steals: 4 (Corbett, Davis, Johnson, Weaver).
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 59, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 58

Percentages: FG .361, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Nugent 1-4, Phillip 1-4, Styles 1-4, Hupstead 0-1, Davis 0-2, Thompson 0-3, Voyles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Fofana 3, Styles 2, Voyles 2, Anderson, Davis, Hupstead, Nugent, Phillip, Pollard). Steals: 12 (Nugent 6,...
DURHAM, NC

