Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing Skills
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.
Porterville Recorder
COLGATE 64, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 51
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Moffatt 2-5, Lynch-Daniels 2-6, Smith 1-1, Richardson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Records 4, Woodward 2, Baker). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 5, Lynch-Daniels 3, Richardson 2, Baker, Records). Steals: 9 (Richardson 3, Moffatt 2, Records 2, Smith...
Portland 147, San Antonio 127
Portland 147, San Antonio 127
Percentages: FG .522, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (McDermott 3-3, Kel.Johnson 3-7, Sochan 2-2, Richardson 2-4, Collins 1-1, Langford 1-1, Branham 1-4, Bates-Diop 0-1, Dieng 0-1, S.Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones, Kel.Johnson, S.Johnson, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Collins 3, S.Johnson 3,...
Porterville Recorder
CHICAGO STATE 74, COASTAL CAROLINA 70
Percentages: FG .472, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Cardet 3-3, Weaver 3-9, Davis 2-4, Green 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Kacuol 0-1, Corbett 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Cardet). Turnovers: 10 (Weaver 3, Cardet 2, Cole 2, Corbett 2, Kacuol). Steals: 4 (Corbett, Davis, Johnson, Weaver).
Porterville Recorder
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 59, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 58
Percentages: FG .361, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Nugent 1-4, Phillip 1-4, Styles 1-4, Hupstead 0-1, Davis 0-2, Thompson 0-3, Voyles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Fofana 3, Styles 2, Voyles 2, Anderson, Davis, Hupstead, Nugent, Phillip, Pollard). Steals: 12 (Nugent 6,...
OAKLAND 76, DETROIT MERCY 67
OAKLAND 76, DETROIT MERCY 67
Percentages: FG .440, FT .828. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Watts 3-11, Hervey 2-2, Moore 2-6, Price 1-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Townsend 2). Turnovers: 8 (Townsend 3, Conway, Hervey, Moore, Price, Watts). Steals: 6 (Moore 3, Watts 2, Townsend). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Anderson3710-170-03-62122.
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 84, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70
Percentages: FG .567, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Whitley 2-4, Byrd 1-2, Lyons 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Woods 0-1, Etienne 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Whitley). Turnovers: 10 (Whitley 3, Byrd 2, Etienne 2, Reynolds, Rollins, Woods). Steals: 6 (Byrd 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Woods).
VIRGINIA TECH 78, DUKE 75
VIRGINIA TECH 78, DUKE 75
Percentages: FG .483, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Filipowski 4-8, Whitehead 2-2, Proctor 2-6, Mitchell 1-2, Grandison 0-1, Roach 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Filipowski, Mitchell, Proctor). Turnovers: 7 (Mitchell 2, Whitehead 2, Filipowski, Proctor, Young). Steals: 4 (Filipowski 2, Proctor, Young). Technical Fouls:...
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
Percentages: FG .408, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Bane 3-4, Jackson Jr. 3-6, Aldama 2-5, Jones 2-5, Brooks 1-5, Williams 1-6, Chandler 0-1, Lofton Jr. 0-1, Williams Jr. 0-1, Roddy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brooks, Jackson Jr., Tillman). Turnovers: 15 (Bane 4, Clarke...
Porterville Recorder
MORGAN STATE 77, NORFOLK STATE 71
Percentages: FG .368, FT .763. 3-Point Goals: 0-13, .000 (Tate 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Bryant 0-8). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Chambers 2, Bryant, C.Brown, Jones). Turnovers: 9 (C.Brown 5, Bryant 2, Jenkins). Steals: 4 (Bankston 2, C.Brown 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MORGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
HOWARD 90, COPPIN STATE 76
HOWARD 90, COPPIN STATE 76
Percentages: FG .429, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Hood 3-9, Sessoms 3-9, Rojas 2-3, Titus 2-5, Tarke 1-3, Blue 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Steers 2, Rojas, Titus). Turnovers: 10 (Titus 4, Sessoms 2, Hood, Spurlock, Steers, Tarke). Steals: 4 (Titus 2, Blue, Sessoms).
Porterville Recorder
DELAWARE STATE 88, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 85, OT
Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Robinson 3-6, Stitt 1-2, Staten 1-4, Muniz 1-5, Stone 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stone 2). Turnovers: 15 (Staten 4, Muniz 3, Somerville 2, Stitt 2, Stone 2, Johnson, Robinson). Steals: 7 (Johnson 2, Muniz 2,...
Porterville Recorder
GRAMBLING STATE 77, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 70
Percentages: FG .542, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-9, .556 (Christon 2-3, Murrell 2-4, Smith 1-1, Cotton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aku, Christon, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Cowart 4, Smith 3, Aku 2, Cotton 2, Lamin 2, Moton 2, Murrell 2, Christon). Steals: 11 (Cowart 5,...
PENN 76, HARTFORD 52
PENN 76, HARTFORD 52
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Martz 5-7, Dingle 4-8, Smith 2-5, Slajchert 1-2, Laczkowski 1-3, Charles 1-4, Chambers 0-1, McMullen 0-1, Monroe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lorca-Lloyd 2, Dingle, Monroe). Turnovers: 7 (Monroe 2, Charles, Dingle, Slajchert, Smith, Spinoso). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS SOUTHERN 71, ALABAMA STATE 65
Percentages: FG .410, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Farooq 3-5, Jo.Walker 1-1, Barnes 1-5, Mortle 1-5, Henry 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jo.Walker 2, Barnes, Carter, Mortle, Nicholas). Turnovers: 11 (Farooq 4, Nicholas 3, Carter 2, Craig, Jo.Walker). Steals: 5 (Mortle 3, Craig, Granger).
Houston 119, Minnesota 114
Houston 119, Minnesota 114
Percentages: FG .451, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Edwards 6-10, Russell 6-12, Nowell 1-3, Ryan 1-3, Rivers 1-4, McDaniels 1-6, Anderson 0-1, Reid 0-1, Knight 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Gobert 4, Edwards, Knight, Reid). Turnovers: 19 (Edwards 6, Russell 4, Nowell 3, Gobert...
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA A&M 67, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 59
Percentages: FG .415, FT .474. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (T.Smith 3-6, Nelson 1-1, Bell 1-2, Gambrell 1-3, Harding 0-1, Harris 0-1, Rasas 0-1, Augustin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Rasas 2, Rutty). Turnovers: 19 (Douglas 3, T.Smith 3, Augustin 2, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Rutty...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 17 BAYLOR 75, NO. 9 KANSAS 69
Percentages: FG .462, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Wilson 3-7, Dick 2-5, Harris 0-1, Pettiford 0-1, Yesufu 0-2, McCullar 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Harris, McCullar, Wilson). Turnovers: 13 (Harris 4, Rice 3, McCullar 2, Adams, Pettiford, Udeh, Wilson). Steals: 5 (McCullar 2,...
No. 5 UConn 94, DePaul 51
No. 5 UConn 94, DePaul 51
UCONN (18-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.412, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Lopez-Senechal 4-8, Juhasz 0-2, Griffin 0-2, Muhl 0-1, Bettencourt 0-1, DeBerry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Muhl 2, DeBerry 2, Juhasz 1) Turnovers: 20 (Muhl 6, Griffin 4, Edwards 3, Juhasz 2, DeBerry 2, Lopez-Senechal 1, Patterson 1, Bettencourt 1)
Louisville Falters in Fourth Quarter, Falls to NC State
A stretch of cold shooting in the final period sunk the Cardinals against the Wolfpack.
Buffalo 3, Dallas 2
Buffalo 3, Dallas 2
Dallas
