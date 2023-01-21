Florida Woman With Warrants Arrested After Door Slam On Deputies, Crawling Out Window

A Crestview woman with outstanding warrants in both Okaloosa and Santa Rosa County slammed a door on deputies this morning when they went to serve those warrants at a home on Sugartown Road.

Deputies say following the door slamming, 33-year-old Heather Sutton then tried to climb out a window before being challenged by deputies and going back inside.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was called in when Sutton refused to exit for several hours.

A search warrant was obtained, and SRT members entered the home to take Sutton into custody.

A new charge of resisting an officer was added to an outstanding OCSO warrant for the same offense, dating back to August of last year when Sutton ran from a traffic stop.

The Santa Rosa County warrants include trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

