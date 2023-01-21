ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Woman With Warrants Arrested After Door Slam On Deputies, Crawling Out Window

By Jake Grissom
 2 days ago
A Florida woman with outstanding warrants in two counties slammed a door on deputies Saturday morning when they went to serve those warrants at a home on Sugartown Road in Okaloosa County,

Deputies say following the door slamming, 33-year-old Heather Sutton then tried to climb out a window before being challenged by deputies and going back inside.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was called in when Sutton refused to exit for several hours.

In the news: Florida Woman Charged With Murder After Shooting Her Sleeping Boyfriend In The Head

A search warrant was obtained, and SRT members entered the home to take Sutton into custody.

A new charge of resisting an officer was added to an outstanding OCSO warrant for the same offense, dating back to August of last year when Sutton ran from a traffic stop.

The Santa Rosa County warrants include trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

