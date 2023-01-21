Joe Girard Does It All at Georgia Tech

Joe Girard was the best player on the floor in Syracuse's 80-63 win at Georgia Tech. He did a bit of everything in the victory, scoring a game high 28 points, dishing out a game high 7 assists, grabbing five rebounds and had a steal. The 28 points was not just a result of chucking up a lot of shots either. Girard was efficient hitting 11 of 20 shots from the field and six of his 10 three point attempts. The seven assists were accompanied by just two turnovers.

The 28 points were not just about Girard hitting a lot of outside jumpers. He scored in the post as he did against Miami, he drove and finished in the lane, hit mid-range jumpers and hit the three point shot as well. He also finished third on the team with five rebounds in a superb all around performance.

Girard changed his game as Georgia Tech's defensive altered its focus onto him. In the first half, Girard scored 18 points and was 4-5 from beyond the arc. He was instrumental in the Orange's 17-0 run that took a double digit deficit and turned it into firm control of the game. Girard scored 13 of those 17 points and had an assist to start the run. In the second half, while he still scored 10 points, Girard become more of a facilitator to take advantage of the Yellow Jackets' adjustment to send more defensive attention his way.

The star guard had five of his seven assists after intermission as he routinely set up his teammates for easy looks around the basket. Georgia Tech had no answer for him all afternoon. It was a superb performance from Syracuse's senior leader who has put that early season slump far in the rearview mirror.

