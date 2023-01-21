Police Arrest Man on Narcotics Gun Charges in Pomona

Photo: Getty Images

POMONA (CNS ) - A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday.

Members of the Pomona Police Department's Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Park Avenue and Center Street at 8 p.m. Friday when they saw the suspect, Ruben Guerra, riding a bicycle that had equipment violations, said Cpl. Kristian Gutierrez.

During the course of the investigation officers discovered Guerra had a loaded firearm, a large quantity of narcotics and packaging commonly used to distribute narcotics concealed inside a backpack, Gutierrez said.

Officers arrested Guerra and booked him on numerous firearms and narcotics charges. Anyone with information regarding the arrest was asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.