Riders decision looms large over latest OPD controversy

Oakland leaders take unsteady steps to confront police department woes 02:42

OAKLAND -- Newly elected Oakland mayor Sheng Thao told reporters Saturday she was awaiting additional investigative reports to determine the fate of Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, who has been placed on administrative leave in the wake of the department's latest scandal.

But at a Saturday news conference it was unclear if the final decision rests with her or some other local or federal governing body.

"Our goal is not to be punitive," she said. "This is not a disciplinary action to Chief Armstrong. This is an opportunity to more fully review the findings of the report and let our oversight bodies act and do the job they are in place to do."

"Just like any officer under investigation, (he was) placed on paid administrative leave," she added.

The Oakland police department has been under federal oversight for 20 years in the wake of the Riders scandal. That oversight was set to end in May.

"It's important that we look at taking the corrective action that is needed to make sure we stay on track, we stay on track to make sure we get out of federal oversight," Thao said.

She told reporters more investigative reports are expected soon.

"Until we have the full picture to review, I can't stand here and tell you that a decision (whether or not to fire Armstrong) has been made," she said.

Thao also said the review for possible violations of the department's misconduct policies by independent law firm Clarence Dyer & Cohen LLP was started under Mayor Libby Schaaf's administration.

Officials said Assistant Chief Darren Allison is now serving as Acting Chief.

ALSO READ: Chief Armstrong's leave is latest twist in troubled Oakland police department history

"Oakland and its Police Department have taken the negotiated settlement agreement very seriously and undertaken a number of steps to improve our systems for accountability and transparency," Friday's city hall statement stated. "As part of that resolve, we have to hold officers accountable when they violate the public trust."

The sergeant's first infraction, according to the report, was allegedly leaving the scene of a March 2021 collision he was involved in and failing to report the collision. The sergeant was driving a police vehicle when the collision occurred.

The second infraction involved the alleged accidental firing of a gun in April 2022 in a freight elevator at police headquarters and waiting a week to report the incident. The sergeant also allegedly removed evidence of the discharge.

RELATED ARTICLE : Oakland police chief placed on administrative leave

Clarence Dyer and Cohen's report concluded in part that the internal affairs division "sought to recast, deflect and minimize the severity of the officer's misconduct."

That "created an environment that allowed that officer to go on to commit far more egregious and dangerous misconduct" with the discharge of the weapon in police headquarters.

The report said leaving the scene of the collision amounted to a hit-and-run yet the internal affairs division found "that the officer had not violated a departmental rule requiring obedience to laws."

Armstrong at a regular briefing allegedly did not allow "extensive discussion" of the collision or request that a video of it be shown.

Instead, Armstrong quickly approved the recommended finding against the sergeant for being involved in a preventable collision but not for the hit-and-run. Armstrong also signed the report of the investigation without reading it.