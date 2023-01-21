Read full article on original website
Meet Ashley: Longest resident at Union County Humane Society looking for forever family
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Ashley from the Union County Humane Society. She is looking for her fur-ever home. Ashley has been at the shelter since the fall of 2021. She is a sweet 4-year-old girl who would love a family to take her on walks and spend time with her. She loves people and is great with children, but is the queen of the house preferring not to share her home with other dogs or cats.
Highland Elementary educator remembered by family and students
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students and staff at Highland Elementary School remembered a special education instructional assistant who was killed over the weekend. 25-year-old Jamika Summerville was shot in a home on Belvedere Avenue early Saturday morning. The district called Summerville a passionate and committed educator. She had worked at Highland for five years and had attended the school as a child.
Man sentenced to up to 19 years in prison for human trafficking and involuntary manslaughter
A man faces nearly two decades in prison for human trafficking and the fatal overdose of a Columbus woman.
Police: Man disarms Clintonville business security, drills into safe, steals $3,000
Columbus, OHIO (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man accused of disarming a Clintonville business’ security before drilling into a safe and stealing around $3,000. Columbus police say security cameras captured the alleged suspect placing a magnet on a door alarm to the back entrance of a business in the 2800 block of […]
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen
Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.
Ginther stresses accountability at home is key in addressing youth crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said Monday that the fight to save young lives is one of the city's top priorities. The city and police are working with community leaders, schools and mentors to try to find ways to address the problem. Ginther told ABC 6...
Woman facing kidnapping charges appears in Franklin County court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside just before Christmas has been arraigned in court on Monday. Nalah Jackson, 24, is charged with kidnapping 5-month-old twins from the Short North last month. On Monday, she was arraigned on those two kidnapping counts as well as a count of telecommunications harassment, a count of aggravated menacing, and a traffic case.
Franklin County tenants accuse national property owner of shoddy repairs, excessive fees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — They thought they were moving into their dream home but ended up with a rental nightmare. That’s what tenants of one of the biggest landlords in the United States are saying, including some in central Ohio. An Arizona company called Progress Residential bought more than 200 houses in Franklin County between […]
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
Columbus dance group celebrates the Lunar New Year with performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy New Year! It's the first day of the Lunar New Year. Jingwei Lion Dance Association Chyna Dickenson and Eden McCloy discuss celebrating the year of the rabbit with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
Bomb threat closes Wilmington schools
Bomb threats were reported by officials Monday in Clinton and Fayette counties, following another bomb threat that was reported last week in Clinton County. In Wilmington, law enforcement is investigating a reported bomb threat made at the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Monday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, WCS Superintendent...
Stone Foltz: Hazing death of Delaware County man leads to record settlement with BGSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The hazing death of a Delaware County man, while he was a student at Bowling Green State University, has led to the largest payout by a public university in a hazing case in Ohio history, according to the attorney for the family. The family of...
Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Knox County crash
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — A 48-year-old man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Knox County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road in Liberty Township. According...
Man injured in shooting in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a bullet in a south Columbus home. Police were called to the 1500 block of Orson Drive on report of a shooting where a 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound back. That victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.
Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community to help ID a robbery suspect. According to police, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras drilling into a safe at a Clintonville business on December 28, 2022. The suspect left with nearly $3,000. That same man had...
Columbus couple moves forward after appearing on Shark Tank
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — — A Galena couple, Alicia Long and Dane Turk joined Good Day Columbus to discuss their experience on the latest episode of ABC's Shark Tank. The couple founded the brand 'Nutr' and have created a plant based milk making machine. For more information visit...
2 hospitalized following vehicle collision in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A traffic collision occurred in north Columbus on Sunday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Central College Road and Harlem Road around 4:04 p.m. and involved two vehicles and a traffic control box. While there were no fatalities from the incident, Columbus Police confirmed...
Wahkeena Nature Preserve is Gorgeous!
Wahkeena Nature Preserve in Fairfield County Ohio is truly a hidden gem to be discovered in Ohio!. There are a lot of amazing state parks and nature preserves near Columbus, Ohio that get a lot of attention, but one that was flying under my radar was Wahkeena Nature Preserve in Fairfield County.
