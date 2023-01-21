ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Creed III's Jonathan Majors Discusses His 'Physical Triad' Of Films And The Challenges Of Getting In Shape

By Riley Utley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OrbKn_0kMoyncY00

Over the course of the past year or so, we’ve watched Jonathan Majors’ physical transformation as he prepared to play three ripped characters in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , Creed III and Magazine Dreams . Now, these movies are all set to release throughout 2023, and the actor, whose hard work has clearly paid off, is opening up about the challenges of getting in shape.

Following the premiere of his latest project Magazine Dreams at the Sundance Film Festival, Majors spoke with Deadline about his latest film and how he could relate to his bodybuilding character. The actor explained that the lineup of his three upcoming films on the 2023 movie schedule caused him to train in a way that caused him to feel quite isolated, like his character. The actor said:

Unfortunately, that wasn’t too far away from me, being feared by people because of my stature or because of my race. When I received the script, I was shooting a film called The Harder They Fall. I call what followed my physical triad, including Quantumania, and Creed. And then Killian. From that last picture, it was 18 months of training. So there was a lot of isolation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2epEKF_0kMoyncY00

(Image credit: MGM)

On a lighter note, Majors also noted he had to learn to live without french fries. And while the lack of fries and the isolation was difficult, he also made it clear he was grateful for all these opportunities, and he really wanted to take on these projects, specifically in regard to Magazine Dreams :

I mean, yeah, it was tough. It was tough. But that’s the job, you know? But, I like french fries. That’s kind of my thing. I really like them. But once I got over that, I was locked in. As for the isolation part, when I first read the script, I thought, ‘This is impossible. Nobody is going to make it.’ But I was also like, ‘I gotta do this; this is an opportunity.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11eGtK_0kMoyncY00

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sundance Institute, photo by Glen Wilson)

The actor 100% capitalized on the opportunities, as he will be playing the new big bad Kang in multiple upcoming Marvel projects , starting next month with Ant-Man. Then he’ll go head to head with Michael B. Jordan in the third installment of Creed. He’ll then round things out by playing aspiring bodybuilder Killian Mddox. In short, that’s a lot of movies, and a lot of jacked men to play. Majors is aware of this, and he put in the work to be in the best shape he could be. However, that didn’t come without its challenges, he continued talking about the “tough” work saying:

But the isolation … you don’t have anybody around you when you’re working out, three times a day. And you’ve got to eat seven meals a day. You are pacing up and down your apartment, force-feeding yourself the food you need to grow. That isolation and physical commitment does breed a certain amount of emotionality, and distance. The gift of adversity is, you get to learn from the role. I learned things about my body, my spirit and my emotionality, and how I connect to people.

His training definitely sounds intense. When making Ant-Man he would wake up at 4:30 a.m. to go to the gym, and then go back again at 7 a.m. to maintain the physique needed to play Kang. I'm sure his routines were similar for the other two physically demanding roles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBvMS_0kMoyncY00

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Even though all this work sounds physically and mentally challenging, Majors seems to have found the silver lining and learned a lot from the experience. He’s also acutely aware of how his physique plays into his characters' stories. For example, while the internet blew up when they saw Majors in Creed III for the first time, he explained that for his character, the shape he was in is deeply connected to his trauma . Knowing the deeper meaning of why his characters were motivated to get in shape is fascinating, and learning about how he prepared for them is both intense and admirable.

We’ll get to see all of Majors' hard work pay off soon, as the third Ant-Man movie is set to hit theaters on February 17 and Creed III comes out on March 3, I’m also sure we’ll be seeing Magazine Dreams in theaters sometime this year too.

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

How Jonathan Majors Got Ripped To Play A Bodybuilder For Magazine Dreams

2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
Variety

Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance

After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
The Independent

‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke

Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
UTAH STATE
Looper

Dennis Quaid Entering The Taylor Sheridan Universe For 1883 Spinoff Bass Reeves

Even before Taylor Sheridan launched his wildly successful "Yellowstone" franchise at the Paramount Network, he's long been interested in the myth of the American West, perhaps best exemplified in his screenplays for 2016's "Hell or High Water" and 2017's "Wind River." With his "Yellowstone" prequels "1883" and "1923," Sheridan has been able to examine that myth through a historical lens, even if it means uncovering some ugly truths.
TEXAS STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Michael B Jordan hit Jonathan Majors for real while making Creed 3

Jonathan Majors is on the cusp of having three movies be released, all of which required him to be…well….absolutely huge. There’s Ant-Man 3 coming out on February 17, 2023 in which Majors plays the big bad Kang the Conqueror, and that will be quickly followed by Creed III on March 3, 2023 – which also sees Majors in the antagonistic role.
IndieWire

Sundance Jury Walks Out of ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere Over Failure to Provide Captioning

Jurors for the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival walked out of Friday night’s premiere of “Magazine Dreams” due to a dispute about accessibility for hearing-impaired audience members. Jury members, including Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman, stood in solidarity with their fellow juror Marlee Matlin when a closed captioning device provided to her did not work. A Sundance spokesperson told IndieWire that the captioning devices, which are built into the backs of the seats in the theater, functioned properly in tech rehearsals but malfunctioned once a large audience was in the room. While the device was eventually...
UTAH STATE
Variety

How Sundance Films About Underrepresented Communities Lead to Awards Success

While most awards season hits debut in the fall to stay fresh in voters’ minds, there’s a growing group of successful films that doesn’t rely on this strategy: Sundance premieres focusing on underrepresented communities. After 2009’s inner-city drama “Precious” picked up best adapted screenplay and supporting actress Oscars, several other films have made the year-long journey from Park City to the Academy Awards. Among them, 2010’s lesbian mom comedy “The Kids Are All Right,” 2012’s bayou fantasia “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” 2017’s racism thriller “Get Out” and 2020’s South Korean immigrant drama “Minari.” The fest’s 2021 hearing-impaired family saga “CODA” nabbed...
Wide Open Country

Dennis Quaid Joins Cast of Taylor Sheridan's Upcoming Paramount+ Series 'Bass Reeves'

Dennis Quaid is the latest actor to join the Taylor Sheridan universe. The A Dog's Journey star has been added to the cast of the Yellowstone creator's forthcoming Paramount+ series Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo. The series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo's Yoruba Saxon, is based on the real life hero of the American frontier. Believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Bass Reeves captured over 3,000 outlaws without getting injured during his days in the Wild West.
ComicBook

Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Status of Tom Cruise's Top Gun 3 Plans

Top Gun: Maverick was the second-most successful movie of 2022 and is currently the twelfth-highest-grossing movie of all time. The Tom Cruise-led sequel earned over $1 billion at the box office and it's been a big hit on Paramount+ in addition to breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The film also earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score with a 96% critics rating and a 99% audience rating. Now, fans want to know if there will be a Top Gun 3. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke with Variety and was asked about a potential threequel.
Variety

Magnolia Buys Worldwide Rights to ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ After Sundance Premiere

Magnolia Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything” from CNN Films following its premiere on Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival. The film from director Lisa Cortés examines the seismic impact that Richard Penniman, known professionally as Little Richard, had on the origins of rock and roll, as well as his personal struggles with his sexuality and religious faith. The film uses archival footage, much of it involving his dynamic performances, to tell that story. Magnolia plans to release “Little Richard: I Am Everything” in April.  “Little Richard is the true king of rock and roll, the alpha and omega of wild, rhythm-based...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
181K+
Followers
42K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy