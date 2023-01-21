ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

KING 5

Kraken host the Avalanche after Donato's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (23-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (27-14-4, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -115, Avalanche -106; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Colorado Avalanche after Ryan Donato scored two goals in the Kraken's 4-3 overtime win over...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Bruins Daily: Defense To Offense; Shame On The Canucks

The Boston Bruins blue line has been activated and it’s paying dividends offensively. That, more Bruins and NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins have been getting more offense from the backend this season. Heck! Even Derek...
BOSTON, MA
Arizona Sports

Ex-Coyotes’ Rick Tocchet named head coach of Vancouver Canucks

Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau’s replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
The Hockey Writers

Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night

The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
DETROIT, MI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement

MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Avs take winning streak into home matchup against the Capitals

Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Tuesday, 7 p.m. MSTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals as winners of five games in a row.Colorado has an 11-8-3 record in home games and a 25-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have given up 122 goals while scoring 137 for a +15 scoring differential.Washington is 12-10-3 on the road and 25-18-6 overall. The Capitals are 24-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 4-0 in the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Flyers build late lead, hang on to beat Red Wings

Scott Laughton and Noah Cates scored third-period goals and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers edged the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Saturday night. Carter Hart made 30 saves, and the Flyers blocked 31 shots. Lucas Raymond scored in the final minute for the Red Wings, while Ville Husso made 23 saves.
DETROIT, MI
The Longmont Leader

MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO

SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. “You know, we’ve been playing pretty...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Tocchet facing big challenges as Canucks coach

Recchi says former teammate 'knows what he's getting into'. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2022-23 regular season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Mark Recchi, Phil Housley and Marc Crawford will take turns providing insight.
NHL

2023 All-Star Game lines as selected by NHL.com

Staff writers decide how talent in each division should be arranged in Florida on Feb. 4. The debate over how players in the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game should be deployed can begin in earnest now that the rosters are filled. The final 12 players were added Jan. 19 through...
Yardbarker

Sabres' high-powered offense grapples with Stars' tough defense

The Dallas Stars and their stingy defensive ways will be put to the test when they host the high-octane offense of the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. The Stars have allowed only 122 goals against through 48 games thus far, fourth-fewest in the NHL prior to Sunday's action. Their 2.54 goals-against average ranks second only to the Boston Bruins.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins activate forward Ryan Poehling

The Pittsburgh Penguins activated forward Ryan Poehling from injured reserve Sunday, according to a team tweet. Poehling had been absent from the lineup with an undisclosed injury since early this month, and he’s been limited to 31 out of 45 games this season overall as he’s been in and out of the lineup with various minor injuries. He has four goals and four assists for eight points in those games, and he’s played decent defensively in that time as well.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Wild 3

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers keep on rolling. Improving to 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, the Panthers received some timely goals and top-notch goaltending during a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Sitting at 23-20-5, Florida currently sits just two points out...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ 2023 Trade Bait: Value, Comparables & Potential Trade Partners

Could this be the last year that the Detroit Red Wings sell at the trade deadline? It’s entirely possible we see playoff action in Hockeytown next spring. But until then, the rebuild chugs along. The Red Wings have a few players that could be dealt in the coming weeks, with Tyler Bertuzzi being the most prominent.
DETROIT, MI

