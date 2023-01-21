Georgia Loses First Home Game of Season to Vanderbilt 85-82

The Georgia Bulldogs for the 1st time this season have lost 2 straight games as they fell to the Vanderbilt Commodores 85-82 this afternoon

The Georgia Bulldogs lost a close matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores this Saturday. Georgia trailed for the majority of the game but made numerous pushes to take the lead. Unfortunately their efforts proved to be too little too late as they fell 85-82.

The offenses started slowly in the 1st half as both teams combined for just 6/16 of shooting in the 1st five minutes of play. Unfortunately for Georgia, it's cold streak lasted much of the 1st twenty minutes as the Dawgs missed 6 consecutive shots at one point. Fortunately for Georgia, the Commodores handful of shooting fouls allowed for them to stay within striking distance and the Bulldogs trailed 44-36 at the half.

Not much changed for the Dawgs in 1st ten minutes of the 2nd half as Jabri Abdur-Rahim was the only Bulldog who consistently scored for the red and black. It seemed that for every big play Georgia had, Vanderbilt was able to answer with one of their own. However,

However with around 8 minutes left in the game, Stegman Coliseum erupted after a huge alley-oop dunk from MA Moncreiffe cut the Commodores' lead to just 3. Unfortunately, a technical foul on Mike White took the wind out of UGA's sails and Vandy once again began to build on its lead. The game came down to the final seconds, but the Commodores were able to hold onto their lead after completing 6 of their last 6 free throws. Georgia missed the final shot to send the game to overtime

Jabri Abdur-Rahim finished as the highest scorer for the Dawgs with 21 points, a season high for the junior from South Orange, New Jersey. His contribution off the bench was essential to helping Georgia remain in the game.

Vanderbilt was led by Ezra Manjon who finished the afternoon with 19 points and 3 rebounds. He was 1 of 5 players to reach the 10 point mark on a Commodore offense that finished with 85 points (the most Georgia has given up at home all season).

The Bulldogs will continue their SEC schedule travel to Knoxville this Wednesday to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. The Volunteers have won all but 2 home games this season.

