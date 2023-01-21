ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Native Foods to Open Its Fourth Colorado Location in Fort Collins in February

By Matthew Denis
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BWlyO_0kMoxhMP00

By the end of February, conscientious eaters in or around Fort Collins will have another option for considerate dishes. The now national Native Foods fast casual eatery, serving “made-from-scratch” meals, is aiming to open for business in late February at 3300 S. College Ave. , in the heart of the commercial spread intersecting E. Horsetooth Rd. This will be the restaurant’s fourth Colorado location and second since 2014.

“We felt the area is home to many guests we already welcome at our other locations in Denver, Lone Tree, and Boulder,” CEO Carin Stutz said in a press release . “The Fort Collins community is booming with healthy food brands, and we’re thrilled to make our mark in this area. We can’t wait for community members to experience the ‘original’ plant-based fast-casual restaurant.”

“Original” refers to a movement that began three decades ago in 1994 in Palm Springs, California. As environmental consciousness germinated from seed to stalk, chef Tanya Petrovna launched Native Foods’ first diverse menu, bringing together international dishes that could be delicious and “100% plant-based” at the same time.

This winter, this means the introduction of several “vegan comfort foods” to warm bellies while minimizing footprints. Dip grilled cheese sandwiches (concocted with a homemade provolone and cheddar almond basil pesto) into warm bowls of gluten-free, plant-cream tomato bisque. Spicier palates can dive into Buffalo macaroni and cheese featuring dairy-free-cheese-doused macaroni noodles mixed with plant-based crispy Buffalo chicken, bacon (also plant-based), celery, green onion, and “a touch of ranch to bring everything together.”

Patrons looking for handheld eats can indulge in plant-based Italian beef sandwiches, burgers dripping with toppings, or chickpea chicken shawarma wraps. There’s nachos for dippers, bowls for silverware stuffers, salads for traditionalists, and a number of sweets for dessert-lovers.

With several locations in Chicago and California, the store is now building up its Colorado base. Last year, that meant a new Lone Pine store and in 2023, the sustainable fare will come to Northern Colorado. Patrons looking for a quick, affordable, tasty bite, meat eaters or not, will be invited in to give the handmade chow shot.



Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Celebrate National Pie Day with ‘Colorado Cherry Co.’

It was a sweet morning on Great Day Colorado as we celebrated National Pie Day with ‘Colorado Cherry Co.’ They’re a family owned, fourth generation pie shop, specializing in jams, jellies, juices, and of course, their iconic sweet & savory pies!. GDC welcomed owner, Elias Lehnert, in...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Northern Colorado Regional Airport expansion plans in jeopardy

A multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Northern Colorado Regional Airport could fall through if Loveland and Fort Collins don’t pay up. Each jurisdiction must pay $1 million to fund the terminal expansion that’s slated to cost $25 million. Federal CARES Act money will fund the rest of the expansion. Loveland has agreed to pay $1 million if Fort Collins does – but Fort Collins hasn’t committed. The Coloradoan reports Fort Collins City Council remains concerned about the lack of commercial air service at the airport and the airport’s overall viability. Get more details at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs

If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
BERTHOUD, CO
Retro 102.5

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Denver, Colorado

Many believe America is a country run by people they have never heard of, and they may be correct. Let's talk about a small town in Kansas named Russell. In 1923, the first oil well was discovered in Russell, attracting settlers from Oklahoma and Texas. Oil became a foundation for the town's economy for the coming few decades.
DENVER, CO
Inna D

Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area

According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Grand champion steers visit Denver hotel for afternoon tea

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Steer marched into The Brown Palace on Friday for afternoon tea. The 77th annual tradition brought the ribbon-winning steers down a red carpet and into the legendary Denver hotel's atrium lobby. Hotel guests and ticketed attendees...
DENVER, CO
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
813
Followers
366
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy