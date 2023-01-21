ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetonka, MN

Suspect in custody after Minnetonka apartment complex standoff

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A man is in custody after a standoff at a Minnetonka apartment building.

Police say they arrived at the 10000 block of 34th Street West around 11:30 a.m. and heard "multiple rounds of gunfire" coming from the apartment. The man barricaded himself inside before surrendering around 1 p.m.

Residents from nearby apartment buildings were evacuated, police say.

No one was injured, and the incident is under investigation.

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

