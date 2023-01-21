Vote now: Who should be this week's SBLive North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-21)

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 30. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivenc.

THIS WEEK’S NORTH CAROLINA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Editor’s note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Cameron Ritchie, East Rowan, Boys Swimming

Ritchie was co-MVP of the Rowan County championships, winning all four of his events as East Rowan won the county championship for the first time in 24 years. Ritchie anchored the Mustangs’ winning 200 free relay and 400 free relay. He also won the 50 free and 100 butterfly.

Kyla Bryant, Salisbury, Girls Basketball

The 5-foot-8 senior point guard reached 1,000 career points as the Hornets beat Thomasville on Friday.

Gavin Stinson, Oak Grove, Boys Basketball

It doesn't get any more clutch than hitting free throws with the game on the line and that's what Stinson did Friday. Stinson’s two free throws with 5.6 second to go lifted the Grizzlies to a 65-64 win over Central Davidson. The 5-foot-10 senior finished with 12 points.

Darius Headen, Asheboro, Boys Basketball

Headen scored 20 points as the first-place Blue Comets pounded Montgomery Central 76-30 in a conference game.

Natalie Williams, Crest, Girls Basketball

This is what you call stepping up. The 5-foot-9 senior scored 15 points as the Chargers surprised Huss 56-50 in a conference contest. That production was well above her season average of 5.3 points a game.

Le’Shaun Jackson, Washington County, Boys Basketball

The 5-foot-10 senior guard had a big week. He had 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals in a 59-51 win over Franklin. Then came he got 23 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals as the Panthers beat Riverside-Martin 79-59. In the Panthers’ third game of the week, Jackson had 17 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists and 9 steals in a 93-55 rout of Tarboro.

Aden Taylor, Princeton, Boys Basketball

The 6-foot-2 senior guard poured in 35 points on 11-of-18 shooting as the Bulldogs overcame North Johnston 69-65. Taylor was also 10-of-10 in free throws. That was his second good game of the week. In a 77-21 rout of Spring Creek, Taylor had 25 very efficient points. He was 7-of-10 from the floor and 10-of-11 from the free throw line.

Kameron Pearson, Pine Forest, Girls Basketball

Pearson had 13 points and 5 steals in a 43-38 win over Westover. The 5-foot-6 senior leads Pine Forest with 13.8 points a game.

Walker Mains, Hendersonville, Wrestling

Mains, who competes at 145 and 152, picked up seven wins during the week to improve to 46-2 on the season. He also has 157 career wins, which is a school record.

Grant Morrison, Watauga, Boys Basketball

The 6-foot-5 senior scored 27 points as the Pioneers upset Freedom 98-80, handing the Patriots their first conference loss of the season. It was also the Pioneers’ first victory over Freedom in seven years.