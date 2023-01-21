Read full article on original website
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to bus border-crossers to other states
(The Center Square)- Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to transport migrants out of state, but her office plans to take a slightly different approach than the Ducey administration. "It's something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said at a news conference on Friday. However, the governor said that her approach would focus less on sending migrants to locations like Washington D.C., as charter flights to other...
roselawgroupreporter.com
How many Republican voters in Maricopa County chose Katie Hobbs over Kari Lake?
When Kari Lake lost the Arizona governor’s race in November, political experts generally agreed it was because she alienated Republican-leaning voters. A new analysis puts hard numbers on that phenomenon, showing Maricopa County voters who backed GOP candidates in less prominent races shunned Lake. Those decisions made a profound...
KTAR.com
Arizona Republicans introduce bills to eliminate local grocery, rent taxes
PHOENIX — Arizona Senate Republicans have introduced two bills aimed at taxes on food and rent. Senate Bill 1063 would eliminate municipal taxes on groceries, while SB1184 would do the same for rent payments. There are no state taxes in Arizona on groceries or rent. About 70 municipalities levy...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Rep. David Cook Seeks Financial Aid to Get I-10 Widening Project Underway
Arizona State Representative David Cook (R-Globe) announced Thursday that he is seeking federal aid in financing a project to widen Interstate 10 (I-10) between Chandler and Casa Grande. “The state of Arizona has invested a total of $630 million into this project to date. The Mega grant is the missing...
fox10phoenix.com
Protest held at Arizona capitol over newly introduced 'anti-LGBTQ' bills
PHOENIX - Protestors took to the Arizona capitol this weekend arguing against what many are calling anti-LGBTQ bills that were just proposed in the state legislature. The protest was organized by many in the LGBTQ community in opposition to those bills, but they decided to host this protest on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision and called Sunday's protest "Bigger Than Roe" to highlight the connection between abortion rights and LGBTQ rights in the fight for bodily autonomy.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona ranks No. 3 for water efficiency as Colorado River dwindles
The Colorado River as it flows around Horseshoe Bend on June 23, 2021 in Page, Arizona. Photo by Justin Sullivan || Getty Images. Arizona is ranked No. 3 among the states for water efficiency and sustainability, but still has a lot of room for improvement, according to a new analysis released this week.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Gov. Hobbs, Attorney General Mayes pause death penalty in Arizona pending review process
The US Supreme Court last June refused to postpone the execution of an Arizona man. Frank Atwood received a death sentence in Arizona after he murdered an 8-year-old girl in 1984. Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of a Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner on Friday, and Attorney General Kris...
KTAR.com
Details being worked out for Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas’ Arizona border visit, Gov. Hobbs says
PHONEIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs invited U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to see the border first-hand during her State of the State address on Jan. 9. Hobbs told reporters on Friday that details for his visit are being worked out with Mayorkas’ office. “We talked about...
How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new water supply
Underground storage may be a key for Western states navigating water shortages and extreme weather. Aquifers under the ground have served as a reliable source of water for years. During rainy years, the aquifers would fill up naturally, helping areas get by in the dry years. But growing demand for water coupled with climate…
Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation
NAVAJO NATION - The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that's been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Jan. 20, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office.
KTAR.com
Arizona Attorney General’s Office says it will continue using mass surveillance program
PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said a mass surveillance program it engineers will continue despite a report this week claiming the operation is illegal. AG Kris Mayes’ office collects money transfer records for transactions of $500 or more sent to or from Arizona, California, Mexico, New Mexico and Texas and stores it in a database that is shared with law enforcement, an effort it says helps fight crime.
icytales.com
Can You Grow Food in Arizona? 12 Amazing Vegetables That You Can Grow There
Most of us believe that we can’t grow crops in Arizona. But is it so? Can you grow food in Arizona? The answer lies in this content. Arizona is a large region in the southwest region of the country. Of the 50 states, it is the 14th largest populated and 6th largest. Phoenix is the nation’s capital and largest city. Arizona is surrounded by the states of Nevada to the northwestern, California to the west, as well as the Mexican nations of Sonora & California to the southwest and south. It also shares the Four Corners region alongside Utah to the north, Colorado to the north, & New Mexico to the east.
Leaving Lake Mead: Water for California, Arizona a drain on stressed supply
As Lake Mead shrinks even more over the next two years, a reality will come clearly into focus: There's more demand for the water flowing out of Hoover Dam than there is for the water that stays in Lake Mead.
roselawgroupreporter.com
AZ solar shining bright; Court Rich, Rose Law Group co-founder, sheds light in Phoenix Independent
Solar power just got a little bit brighter in the Valley of the Sun. On Jan. 10, JA Solar announced it leased space in the West Valley for its first manufacturing facility in the U.S. — signaling significant industry growth could be on the horizon. The new center —...
A clerical error left a single mom without disability payments. Then an Arizona congressman stepped in to help
MESA, Ariz. — A single mom in Mesa became the victim of government bureaucracy after a clerical error left her without disability pay for six weeks. Laurel Hartmann, a retired auto plant worker, was scheduled to receive a monthly Social Security check for more than $2,000 on December 2.
arizonasuntimes.com
Former Arizona AG Attorney Joins Abe Hamadeh’s Election Challenge Team Due to New AG ‘Targeting’ Her
The former Election Integrity Unit civil attorney for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office is making it clear she does not believe the new attorney general is rightfully in office. Jennifer Wright – who resigned before Democrat Kris Mayes took office, but who Mayes’ office claimed was fired to journalists, causing Wright to start the process for a libel lawsuit – has joined the legal team of Mayes’ opponent, Republican Abe Hamadeh, who is challenging the results of the extremely close election.
This Is Arizona's Most Destructive Tornado On Record
It caused millions of dollars worth of damage.
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. (AP) — During seventh grade at Phoenix Indian School, Pershlie Ami signed up to go on what the school called an “outing” — promoted as opportunities for Native American students to earn spending money off campus. They were opportunities — for cheap labor....
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona
Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Arizona Game and Fish Department releases Arizona Wildlife Conservation Strategy
The Arizona Game and Fish Department has released the Arizona Wildlife Conservation Strategy (AWCS), a major update to the official State Wildlife Action Plan that will serve as the Department’s roadmap for wildlife conservation over the next decade. The 10-year strategic plan prioritizes conservation of the state’s “species of...
