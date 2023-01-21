ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant Reacts To Viral Video Of 3rd Graders Celebrating Buckets Like NBA Players

By Orlando Silva
FadeawayWorld.net
 2 days ago

Kevin Durant enjoyed watching a group of kids mimicking the celebrations we see in the NBA today.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kevin Durant enjoys basketball a lot, and he doesn't even care about the age of the players as long as they provide something good. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is currently sidelined and has had more free time to watch different styles of games, and recently ran into a video showing kids emulating current NBA players.

Overtime shared an entertaining video where some kids do the 'too small' gesture, 'too strong', and others like kissing their hands after making a 3-pointer. That's something we normally see in the NBA, and Kevin Durant found an explanation for this.

The 2x NBA champion recalled that during his youth, kids used to emulate what they saw from adults, and this is the new generation of hoopers doing that same thing.

"As a kid, I remember, we did what we saw the pros do…good shit lil homies," Durant wrote on Twitter.

Of course, this didn't sit well with a lot of people, but it's not like they'll change KD's mind. These kids are simply imitating what they see from the pros, and they could be the ones inspiring others in the future.

Brooklyn Nets Win Their First Game Without Kevin Durant

Meanwhile, Durant remains sidelined, and some say he could return to the court before the All-Star break . This couldn't be as the captain of the team that will possibly face LeBron James in the 2023 All-Star Game, as Giannis Antetokounmpo surpassed him in the voting from fans .

The Brooklyn Nets are struggling to get things going without KD , losing four games in a row without him. They finally get back to winning ways on Friday night, beating the Utah Jazz 117-106 at Salt Lake City.

They are still in a good position after going on an 18-2 run in the last 20 games. However, if they don't start winning consistently again, the Nets will have a hard time surviving without their superstar, who is reportedly close to making his return.

Comments / 5

Eric Schneider
2d ago

Go back to being hurt and jumping teams to chase championships. Great player, but a coat tail rider and now we see a horrible example for children.

Reply
2
James Madison
2d ago

It's a shame you know they are doing it because of the pros. Literally not showing any respect or sportsmanship to others and then making excuses as to why it's ok. It should have stopped 20 yrs ago

Reply
2
Mocha Latté
2d ago

Lil Chaps having fun. Let the kids be kids and you serious adults simmer down. My friends and I did the same thing when we were that age and it was all Love ❤️

Reply
2
