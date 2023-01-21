King Tides Are Back. Here's How To Safely See Them And Why They're A Glimpse Into The Future

A look at a king tide in Mill Valley, Calif. last January. King tides are back this weekend along the coast. (Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images)

The King Tides are back this weekend. That means tides will be at their highest (up to 7 feet) and their lowest ( up to 2 feet) across California's coast.



Why this happens

The sun, moon and earth are are aligned, which creates a gravitation pull that causes both higher and lower tides than normal.



Why it matters

Annelisa Moe, a water scientist with Heal The Bay, says the high tides also give us a glimpse into the end of the century when sea levels are forecast to be much higher. With much of California's coast at sea level, even small increases in tides could have devastating impacts.



What they looked like Saturday

How to check them out, safely

Folks can celebrate the natural phenomenon with Heal the Bay tomorrow, Sunday, Jan. 22, at two locations:



Santa Monica Pier , 1600 Ocean Front Walk, 8:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

, 1600 Ocean Front Walk, 8:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Manhattan Beach Pier, 2 Manhattan Beach Blvd. (by the bike path/clock tower area), 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Or, if you want to venture solo, plan to hit the beach by 8:57 a.m., that's when the tide will highest.

And if you want to help document these tides, the California King Tides project is looking for photos and offers this advice:

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .