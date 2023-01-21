ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

King Tides Are Back. Here's How To Safely See Them And Why They're A Glimpse Into The Future

By Nate Perez
LAist
LAist
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27tsTI_0kMovdBb00
A look at a king tide in Mill Valley, Calif. last January. King tides are back this weekend along the coast. (Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images)

The King Tides are back this weekend. That means tides will be at their highest (up to 7 feet) and their lowest ( up to 2 feet) across California's coast.

Why this happens

The sun, moon and earth are are aligned, which creates a gravitation pull that causes both higher and lower tides than normal.

Why it matters

Annelisa Moe, a water scientist with Heal The Bay, says the high tides also give us a glimpse into the end of the century when sea levels are forecast to be much higher. With much of California's coast at sea level, even small increases in tides could have devastating impacts.

What they looked like Saturday

How to check them out, safely

Folks can celebrate the natural phenomenon with Heal the Bay tomorrow, Sunday, Jan. 22, at two locations:

  • Santa Monica Pier , 1600 Ocean Front Walk, 8:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Manhattan Beach Pier, 2 Manhattan Beach Blvd. (by the bike path/clock tower area), 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Or, if you want to venture solo, plan to hit the beach by 8:57 a.m., that's when the tide will highest.

And if you want to help document these tides, the California King Tides project is looking for photos and offers this advice:

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

Comments / 4

Related
Robb Report

California’s Torrential Rains Are Wreaking Havoc on the State’s Oyster Farms

The recent storms throughout California have been welcomed by some, cursed by others. One group in the latter category? Oyster farmers. Thanks to the deluge of water hitting both Californian land and sea, the state’s oyster supply is taking a hit, the Los Angeles Times reported recently. The water runoff from the storms has forced harvesters to halt their operations, to allow time for bacterial testing. That means California oysters are disappearing from stores and restaurants across the state and beyond. “You can say that we’re the only farmers who don’t like rain,” Neal Maloney, the owner of Morro Bay Oyster Co.,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 1/23: La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?; Conservation groups criticize Water Board’s side deals for Delta water; Oil wells guzzle CA water while nearby residents can’t use tap; Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer; and more …

WEBINAR: California-Nevada Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar from 11am to 12pm. The California-Nevada Drought Early Warning System January 2023 Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar is part of a series of regular drought and climate outlook webinars designed to provide stakeholders and other interested parties in the region with timely information on current drought status and impacts, as well as a preview of current and developing climatic events (i.e., El Niño and La Niña). Click here to register.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

10 Desert Escapes That Will Restore Your Soul

The desert is a sacred place of great energy and transformation. No, that’s not just some woo-woo idea. For millennia, people around the world have made pilgrimages to arid, cacti-dotted expanses to learn from the wisdom of the land. Even if you don’t subscribe to the spiritual side of things, it’s impossible not to be moved by the mystical beauty of red rocks or sand stretching in all directions as far as the eye can see. The desert also has a stillness and serenity. At night, it’s silent save the faint howls of coyotes and the hissing of snakes. Amidst the vastness of deserts in the United States (so, mainly Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and California), overnight oases that tap into the divine life force of the land — not to mention are just really stunning spots to chill out for a few days — have sprung up. Whether you’re looking for a holistic wellness-centric retreat or a five-star spa hotel, the relaxing desert escapes ahead promise peace, quiet and plenty of ways to unwind.
TUCSON, AZ
LAist

LAist

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
854
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

LAist's mission is to explain L.A. We believe that you deserve great local news — and that we need your help to find those stories. We listen to what you’re curious about, what keeps you up at night, and who you want held accountable.

 https://laist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy