Columbus, OH

Second-Year Players Destined to Shine in 2023

By Matt Perkins
 2 days ago

Five non-quarterbacks who will take off in their second year this fall

Breakout player lists are easy right? Yep. But we do them anyhow and these guys could be under the radar.

1. WR Kaleb Brown, Ohio State

It's been 'next man up' in the Buckeyes' wide receiver room for a while now, and the former four-star is in line to be another stud for coach Brian Hartline . He's a bit of a different player than some of the other guys who have come through there, as he's more dynamic in the slot and with the ball in his hands than outside one on one with a corner. But he's got elite quickness that will be a great asset for whoever is taking snaps in the Horseshoe next fall.

Aug 4, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kaleb Brown (13) catches a pass during the first fall football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

2. TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame

With Michael Mayer off to the pros, it's time for another big-time tight end to step up for Notre Dame. Last year's top prep tight end, the Iowa native Raridon may split time early with Mitchell Evans , but he's the next big thing for an Irish program that has unequivocally become TE U.

Eli Raridon of Valley scores a touchdown as the Maroons take on the Tigers in West Des Moines, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

3. DB Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa

The rare top-25 recruit to choose the Hawkeyes coming out of high school, Nwankpa played sparingly as a true freshman. But he's expected to take a big leap this offseason and emerge as the next in a long line of outstanding Iowa defensive backs.

Iowa defensive back Xavier Nwankpa (1) runs in a touchdown off of an interception as teammate Jack Campbell (31) smiles while blocking against Kentucky wide receiver Tayvion Robinson during the second quarter of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

4. WR Kobe Prentice/Isaiah Bond/Kendrick Law, Alabama

It's cheating a little bit to put all three names here, but any of these three guys could be a big-time contributor for the Crimson Tide and Jalen Milroe . I like Prentice the most out of the three, but Bond has a huge upside of his own.

5. RB TJ Harden, UCLA

One thing you can bank on in a Chip Kelly offense is that there is going to be a back (or backs) that puts up big numbers on the ground. Harden shined on limited carries as a true freshman and with Zach Charbonnet off to the league, he's the odds-on favorite to become the Bruins' next bell cow.

Sep 10, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back TJ Harden (25) scores a 13-yard touchdown run in the second half against the Alabama State Hornets at Rose Bowl.

