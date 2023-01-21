ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, WI

Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule

Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press
Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press
 2 days ago

Boys Basketball

2/3 Poynette 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

1/27 @ Poynette 7:30 p.m.

1/31 @ Portage 7:15 p.m.

2/2 @ Columbus 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

1/31 Stoughton 7 p.m.

Ice Age Nordic Skiing

1/30 @ S. Conf. Mt., Iola Norse. TBD

Girls Hockey

2/3 @ Beaver Dam 6 p.m.

Wrestling

1/28 Lodi Tournament 9 a.m.

Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press

Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press

Lodi, WI
Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press have been serving the Wisconsin River valley in Columbia County since 1897.

