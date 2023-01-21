Derrik Walker had 20 points to lead four Huskers in double figures, but Penn State shot 68 percent in the second half in posting a 76-65 win over Nebraska Saturday afternoon. Walker paced the Huskers with 20 points, his fourth 20-point contest, and added six rebounds and six assists for Nebraska (10-10, 3-6 Big Ten). Keisei Tominaga had 13 points, while C.J. Wilcher and Sam Griesel chipped in 11 markers apiece, as Nebraska shot 45 percent from the field, but went just 13-of-24 from the foul line.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO