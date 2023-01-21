ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Exercise rider Daniel Quintero killed in track accident

 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. -- An exercise rider at a Florida horse track died Saturday in a training accident, officials said.

Tampa Bay Downs said Daniel Quintero, 19, died while working with horses before 7 a.m., but declined to give further details.

"The entire racetrack community expresses its condolences to his family members and friends," track officials said in a statement. A moment of silence was held for Quintero before Saturday's race card began.

Hillsborough County sheriff's spokesperson Marco Villarreal said detectives are investigating the death, but it does not appear foul play was involved.

Track announcer Jason Beem told The Tampa Bay Times that Quintero was killed in an accident involving two horses. He told the newspaper that the horses were not hurt.

sharolyn1960
1d ago

Working with racehorses can be very dangerous. They are 1000-1200 lb animals that are full of energy and easily spooked. Some of the best riders and most experienced handlers are injured regularly. Unfortunately, Daniel had his feet out of the stirrups and the horse bolted, running full out in the opposite direction of an oncoming horse and rider. It happened so quickly, Daniel had no time to control his horse. R.I.P. and condolences to those who loved him.

ann
1d ago

Than why post If u do not want to post tell the internet world how it happened.

