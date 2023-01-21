ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU is first school to offer South Ga. 2025 CB Rasean Dinkins

Florida State became the first school to offer Warner Robins (Ga.) sophomore cornerback Rasean Dinkins. The offer was extended by FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, who stopped by his school on Monday, according to Dinkins. Area recruiter Chris Thomsen has also been by in January. "This means the world that...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU's 2022 Season in Film

This was a better season than almost anyone expected from FSU; therefore, I think they deserve a better send-off than anyone would expect. So I decided to step in and do my part. There are a million storylines from this season, but I wanted to try to encapsulate the story...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU is making 2024 ATH Chalil Cummings a priority

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell took a helicopter to see Chalil Cummings in Starke, Fla. this past week. A few days later, Cummings returned the favor by visiting FSU during the Seminoles' Junior Day. Sure, he didn't take a helicopter, but the drive to Tallahassee on Saturday does reflect reciprocated interest from the Class of 2024 athlete. Cummings appears to be a high priority for FSU as it turns its focus primarily to the 2024 recruiting cycle.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Tawaski 'TJ' Abrams says FSU is 'at the top' after multi-day Junior Day visit

TALLAHASSEE -- Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar four-star junior wide receiver Tawaski Abrams made his way to Florida State on Friday. It was the beginning of a two-day Junior Day visit that lasted into Saturday for him and for his mother. Abrams said the primary reason for this visit, beyond his interest in the Seminoles, was to get his mother on campus as she hadn't been up with him on prior visits.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

DE LJ McCray takes in FSU visit on Junior Day

TALLAHASSEE -- LJ McCray, a priority defensive end from the 2024 recruiting cycle, visited Florida State for its Junior Day on Saturday. The product of Mainland High in Daytona Beach (Fla.) broke down his visit after spending the day on campus. McCray said, "It was a great time. I had a great time. I just got to know the coaches, staff and everybody, it’s just nice seeing them again... We walked around, we toured the facility more. We watched videos and got to talk with the coaches."
TALLAHASSEE, FL
sportingalert.com

Rivals Miami, Florida State heading in opposite directions

Longtime rivals Miami and Florida State face each other on Tuesday night in Tallahassee, Fla., as each team reaches the midway point of their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule. Each team is trending a bit in opposite directions. The 17th-ranked Hurricanes (15-4, 6-3 ACC) are likely to drop in the rankings...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mycbs4.com

Florida Gators prevail over Vanderbilt ending their losing streak

The Gators women's basketball team was able to snap their four game losing streak with a win over Vanderbilt. Florida came out aggressive from the start while holding Vanderbilt to 4-from-16 shooting in the first half. The score heading into halftime was 42-21. Vanderbilt got as close as 13 points...
GAINESVILLE, FL
fsunews.com

New NPHC Park at FSU

The National Pan-Hellenic Council at Florida State University has introduced its plans to create a park on campus that will memorialize and promote education about the traditions and history of its chapters at FSU. The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is made up of nine historically African American fraternities and sororities,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

New student housing named Rattler’s Pointe

Just a few months after FAMU’s acquisition of off campus apartments, the place some. Rattlers will soon call home have received a name just in time for the housing portal to. The apartments formerly known as Paces, Twelve-Twenty and Lighthouse will now. collectively be known as Rattler’s Pointe. The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces W. Rebecca Brown As CFO/VP Finance and Administration

Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., has announced the appointment of W. Rebecca Brown as chief financial officer (CFO)/vice president for Finance and Administration, effective immediately. Brown succeeds Gloria Walker, Ed.D. “Rebecca Brown has the qualifications and commitment to serve FAMU in this important role. She ably demonstrated...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU professor goes viral on Tiktok

Rain chances will be high on Sunday along with a slim threat of stronger thunderstorms. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. LeMoyne unveils cover artist for 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST. On Thursday night, LeMoyne Arts unveiled its cover...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YAHOO!

Man shot multiple times in west Tallahassee shooting

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a west Tallahassee shooting on Saturday that left a man injured. TPD responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a shooting at Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, and upon arrival encountered a man with gunshot wounds in the left thigh, calf, foot and hand. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

