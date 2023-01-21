TALLAHASSEE -- LJ McCray, a priority defensive end from the 2024 recruiting cycle, visited Florida State for its Junior Day on Saturday. The product of Mainland High in Daytona Beach (Fla.) broke down his visit after spending the day on campus. McCray said, "It was a great time. I had a great time. I just got to know the coaches, staff and everybody, it’s just nice seeing them again... We walked around, we toured the facility more. We watched videos and got to talk with the coaches."

