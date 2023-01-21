Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Woman's body found in Melbourne home
A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in the outer Melbourne suburb of Lilydale. Police were called to a property on John Street about 5.30pm on Saturday in response to a call for assistance. The woman, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the...
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
Woman arrested after elevator CCTV footage shows her assaulting domestic worker
A woman in India’s Uttar Pradesh state has been arrested on charges of assaulting and holding her domestic help hostage after a video surfaced on social media showing her dragging the worker out of an elevator.On Wednesday, a police case was filed after CCTV footage showed the 20-year-old worker being forcibly dragged inside an elevator at a high-rise building in Noida.“Shefali Koul, who lives in the Cleo County society in Sector 121, was held on Wednesday evening from her residence,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying to news agency Press Trust of India.Ms Koul, who is a lawyer,...
Police find elaborate underground bunker in Adelaide allegedly used to grow cannabis
Two men have been arrested after police uncovered an elaborate underground bunker allegedly used to grow cannabis in Adelaide’s south. Officers attended a semi-rural property in the suburb of Coromandel East on Monday where they discovered the bunker’s entrance. Once inside, police allege they uncovered a large amount...
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
msn.com
'Murdered' campers who vanished from Victorian Alps in 2020 revealed as 'childhood sweethearts'
Two campers allegedly murdered by Gregory Lynn in a remote national park were 'childhood sweethearts' who had kept their relationship secret for 15 years, a court has been told. Carol Clay, 73, and Russell Hill, 74, had travelled to Wonnangatta Valley on March 19, 2020, for a short camping trip...
Woman, 30, and her partner, 47, deny murdering her missing stepfather, 63
A couple today denied murdering Frank McKeever, 63, who went missing 18 months ago.
Mark Cavendish and his wife ‘very distressed’ after knifepoint raid, court told
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish appeared “very distressed” and was wearing shorts when he opened his front door to a police officer minutes after a knifepoint raid while his children were at home, a court heard.Balaclava-wearing intruders broke into Cavendish’s home as he was asleep upstairs with his wife Peta with their three-year-old child also in the bed, Chelmsford Crown Court was told.The athlete was punched and a raider threatened to stab him before the gang made off with items including two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, the prosecution said.Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London...
Scotland Yard admits investigation into murder of black man seven years ago was 'not acceptable'
Seven officers and the Metropolitan Police itself were found to have made key mistakes during the probe into the murder of Ola Raji in Peckham, London.
BBC
Holmfirth fire: Man suffers burns in caravan and barn blaze
A man was injured when a caravan and barn went up in flames near Holmfirth. Two fire engines were sent to Deer Hill End Road in Meltham at about 05:45 GMT on Saturday, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said. The caravan and building were totally destroyed in the blaze, with...
BBC
Batley: Police nab Chewy the chihuahua missing for seven years
A dog missing for seven years has been reunited with his owners after police stumbled on him while hunting a suspect. PCs Kirsty Stanley and Jacob Wood found Chewy on Wednesday while searching a house in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire. They took the chihuahua to a vet and, after finding a...
Man who fatally stabbed mother of three after brief relationship jailed for life - OLD
A man who stabbed a mother of three in the neck and chest at her home has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months.John Jessop cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire, and was caught on CCTV before entering the home of 47-year-old Clair Ablewhite.Nottingham Crown Court was told the 26-year-old had been in a brief relationship with Ms Ablewhite, who was killed a month after moving into a cottage in the village of Colston Bassett.Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced...
BBC
Bristol police officer sacked after dance floor punch
A police officer who punched a man in a Bristol city centre pub has been sacked for gross misconduct. Former PC Jedd Perry, of Avon and Somerset Police, was dismissed without notice at a hearing on Friday. The incident, which involved Mr Perry striking a man twice in the face,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Milton Keynes thug offered woman a lift home before raping her in car park
A man from Milton Keynes raped a woman he met on a night out after offering her a lift home. Police have described the actions of 29-year-old Lewis Vanmeer-Sheridan as "abhorrent". Vanmeer-Sheridan, previously of Sulman Grove in Buckinghamshire, had agreed to drive his victim home in the early hours of...
BBC
Hounslow: Bus driver arrested after pedestrian dies
A bus driver has been arrested after a 40-year-old pedestrian died following a collision in west London. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck in Hounslow on Saturday evening, but later died. The collision happened at the junction of Cranford Lane and Armytage Road. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Kidnap charges after police pursuit
Police have charged four men with assault and kidnapping following a pursuit on Sydney's northern beaches. Officers were called to Oyama Avenue in Manly about 9.30am on Sunday following reports of an assault. They were informed the alleged offenders had left the area in a Toyota Hilux, according to a...
BBC
Leeds hospital terror suspect to be held for longer - police
A terror suspect being held after an incident outside a hospital in Leeds will continue to be questioned after police were granted an extension to his arrest. The man was allegedly spotted on Friday with a suspected firearm and suspicious package at St James's Hospital. Counter Terrorism Policing North East...
Sovereign citizen driver clashes with Gold Coast police in wild footage
The woman had been driving her car when she was stopped by officers on the Gold Coast, in Queensland.
