A man who stabbed a mother of three in the neck and chest at her home has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months.John Jessop cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire, and was caught on CCTV before entering the home of 47-year-old Clair Ablewhite.Nottingham Crown Court was told the 26-year-old had been in a brief relationship with Ms Ablewhite, who was killed a month after moving into a cottage in the village of Colston Bassett.Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced...

19 DAYS AGO