ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos Record

Races feature different tasks, details that competitors may not be aware of

By Moe Johnson | Running with Moe
San Marcos Record
San Marcos Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Ul2L_0kMosPbG00

Moe Johnson | Running with Moe

There are many different tasks and details to put on a race that most runners are not aware of. Some of the preliminary work starts about four months or more before the race is scheduled. Advertisement, shirt order and design, awards and the cost are things that need to be decided well in advance. Day of the race tasks such as the course set up, registration, refreshment table, and parking location personnel are all part of putting on a race. One of the seemingly easiest duties is that of a direction person to make sure runners follow the correct route. And while this is just a matter of standing at a critical intersection or possible side road it is one of the duties that can cause a race to be a disaster.

One of my first examples was a 10K in San Antonio that I thought I could run under 40 minutes in. As I passed what I thought was the six mile marker at 37 minutes I figured I could run that last quarter mile in plenty of time to break 40 minutes. As I rounded the curve I looked ahead and thought that the distance was the longest quarter mile I had ever seen. Well, 40 minutes came and went, then 41 minutes, and on up to 46 minutes. I asked an aid station person how much farther to the finish. He said about another mile or so. It turns out the lead person took a wrong turn from a direction person and the result was the 10K distance was a little over eight miles long.

A race in New Braunfels had a ‘Y’ in the road. The lead runners took the right side of the Y. As a second group came to the intersection a direction person arrived and said we need to take the left side. It was too late to catch the lead runners. At the finish line runners were coming across the finish line from both directions. I am not sure how the race director figured out who were the award winners.

We had a bicycle race out on county roads east of San Marcos. I had one point that had a turnaround point. I had painted a large circle and a semi-circle arrow on the road for the riders to see and turn around. I sent a group of direction people out to the area as a precaution. Just as a check I went out to see if all the direction people were in place. At the turnaround nobody was there. I went back to the next aid station to see if anybody was at that location. The direction people were there. They said they couldn’t find the marks in the road. I just could not understand how a two foot white circle and a large semicircle arrow painted in the road could have been missed. As it happened there was a critical turn for the bike riders. I asked the race director if there was a direction person there. They said they had taped a sheet of paper on a tree with an arrow on it for riders to see. Fortunately the lead motorcycle and bike discovered when they came to a major highway that they had missed the turn. Now all of the blame does not fall on direction personnel. At one bike race I had painted arrows in the road about 30 yards from the turn. I had placed direction arrows before the turn. I had a direction person standing in the road telling bikers to turn at the intersection. A biker came flying down the road and kept going straight. When the direction person yelled the biker finally slowed down and turned around. Sometimes a runner or biker gets in a “zone” and is so focused on their effort that outside interference is not observed.

There was a race out on the county roads several years back. I was directing a race in the area also. I had my cones and direction arrows in place and several people at critical turns for the runners. A sheriff’s car came alongside and asked if I had seen any other runners in the area. Evidently the other race did not have sufficient direction people or direction arrows on the course. The deputy said that he and the fellow who was supposed to be timing the finish line were out looking for lost runners that were running down several other roads in the area. It sounded like there were a number of runners lost on the back county roads and they were out trying to find them. The deputy came back and said he had found an aid station table and cooler at a turnaround point in the race on the road but nobody manning it. Just a table with cups and a cooler on the side of the road.

While the seemingly unimportant duties in race management can be accomplished by any direction person standing in the road this reminds race directors that there are no unimportant duties.

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Coltman Farms Racing joins Kody King as primary sponsor in 2023

The 2023 season will see Coltman Farms Racing expand upon their flourishing influence in pavement racing by supporting Kody King. As King prepares to defend his championship at Hawkeye Downs Speedway and chase a title in the Big 8 Late Model Series, he will do so with Coltman Farms Racing logos adorning the hood and quarter panels of his new car supplied by Pathfinder Chassis.
CBS Denver

Coloradans finish 5K race with "bone cracking cold" polar plunge

Hundreds of brave Coloradans gathered at Horsetooth Reservoir in the early hours of Saturday morning for a 5K race that ended in a polar plunge.The "Polar Bear 5K and Polar Plunge" takes place each year just west of Fort Collins in order to help raise funds for the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team.  Participants started their race in the morning near the boat ramps of the southwest corner of Horsetooth Reservoir. After running a 5K race, the participants are welcome to eat and drink before participating in the polar plunge. Medics and other safety professionals were gathered around a large square of ice that had been carved out of the lake. Participants are then encouraged to lose all of their warm clothing and jump into the lake in their swimwear, shorts, costumes or other outfits. "It is pretty intense. It is down to the bone. Bone cracking cold. But, it is worth it, and what a great recovery after a nice run," said participant Quinha McBride.All proceeds of the race are then donated to the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team.
FORT COLLINS, CO
San Marcos Record

Exploring Nature: Red-Shouldered Hawk

, A friend recently sent me a photo of a hawk which had perched in a tree in her yard. It was a handsome specimen, with light rufous shoulders, or upper-wing coverts, to be precise. It also had reddish barring on the chest and belly. It was a red-shouldered hawk, a year-round resident in our area and the most brightly colored hawk we have. I researched this medium- sized hawk, whose Latin name is buteo lineatus, and discovered it is noticeably smaller than a red-tailed hawk, which is also found in Texas. An adult red-shouldered hawk has wings and tail which are...
TEXAS STATE
San Marcos Record

Exploring Nature: American Robin

, 2023 is shaping up as the year of the robin for me. I have been blessed with a group of about six birds who show up in my backyard daily and drink from my sturdy concrete birdbath. I delight in their colorful reddish orange breasts and admire their blackstreaked white throats. Specifically, these are American robins, so named to differentiate them from other robin species that occur throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Three of these “other” species have been spotted as vagrants along the Rio Grande in Texas, including the clay-colored robin. Largest bird in the thrush family, the American robin...
WISCONSIN STATE
dirtwheelsmag.com

WIDE OPEN: The Big Decision

A guest editorial by Dirt Wheels test rider Ray Gibbs. If you are fortunate enough to have a substantial slush fund for toys or have a rich uncle that just dropped a big bag of money in your lap, purchasing a new ATV or UTV is no big deal. For the rest of us, stepping up to the salesperson’s desk with checkbook in hand can be an uncomfortable undertaking. Obviously, some dealers are better than others, but some can truly be as painful as a trip to the dentist. Something else you must deal with is the process of deciding which type and brand of machine to buy. At the moment, I am in between UTVs and am considering my options. On one hand, I’ve had the chance to drive some of the latest zoomy hot rods from the prominent manufacturers—the Polaris Pro R and the latest Can-Am X3—and really like everything about them except for the price!
San Marcos Record

San Marcos Record

332
Followers
580
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

San Marcos Record

Comments / 0

Community Policy